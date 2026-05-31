Family Moves Into Trailer Park With Issues, Then a Water Leak Forces Landlord to Take Action

Imagine being down on your luck and needing an inexpensive place for your family to live. Would you ever consider moving into a trailer park?

In this story, one family does just that, and they didn’t think it would be so bad at first. That was day one. It didn’t take long at all for them to see one huge problem after another, and the biggest problem of all was that the landlord did nothing to fix any of these issues. Instead, he blamed them!

Well, two can play that game. When another issue popped up, one that would impact him more than it impacted them, they decided not to even mention it and see how much trouble they could cause him.

The revenge is pretty satisfying, and almost all they had to do to get revenge was nothing. There were only a couple times when they had to do something so the landlord wouldn’t catch on. Let’s read all about it.

$25,000+ Revenge on My Slumlord So, a few years back, my family went through some pretty horrible stuff, and ended up moving into a trailer park. It didn’t look too awful as far as trailer parks go, and it was (barely) cheap enough to afford at the time, so we swallowed our doubts and moved in. The first night, we discover there are bed bugs and roaches. Report the problem to the landlord the next morning, and he says we must have brought them in! That was our first clue that living there was going to be a problem.

There were a lot of problems.

Fast forward a couple of years, and we’ve got roaches that are immune to every poison on Earth. No amount of cleaning can even get rid of the smell of the bugs (yes, they smell!!!). There’s a water leak every couple of weeks, and the landlord just sends a guy out to cut down the existing water hoses and re-fasten them every time instead of replacing the rotting water lines. Our water heater is falling through the floor. Rats and opossums are coming up through the heat vents in the floor.

The problems got even worse, but the landlord didn’t care.

The ceiling leaks, and there’s a spot in the floor where you can stomp and knock power out to half the trailer. It was horrible. Every time we complained or asked for something to be fixed-anything!-this fat jerk would say it was our fault. He never treated for roaches (we did manage to kill off the bed bugs, but only after spending almost a thousand dollars and literally steam cleaning every inch of the place), never fixed the gaping holes in the heating conduits under the trailer, never fixed the leaks in the ceiling…even being threatened by the Health Department didn’t get this guy off his butt.

Time for a little revenge.

So…we got another slow leak, this time behind the bath tub. It was a wet winter, so our yard was a swamp anyway. The landlord paid the water bill, and the meters were set up so it was impossible to tell which trailer had the leak. So we decided to just let it leak. All. Winter. Long.

The leak got worse.

The first month, he was complaining in the office one day about how high his water bill was. By the second month, the leak had started spraying water at the back of our tub, so it was bigger. His water bill went up again. By December, it was obvious there was a big problem, and he called the water company out to “investigate.” We turned our water off while they were there so they couldn’t pinpoint the leak if they pressure tested the lines (which they didn’t do anyway, lol), and as soon as they left, we turned it back on.

This is getting expensive!

By January, his water bills were so high that his “partner” came up, thinking he must be embezzling funds from the utility account. They called the water company again, and were told that the only way to fix the problem would be to seal the main water line that ran the entire length of the park. Basically, a crew comes out and blows a high pressure stream of some chemical that hardens on contact with the walls of the pipe and seals them-and it’s a loooong pipe, lol. The ‘repair” estimate was $25,000 for a problem that didn’t even exist.

Here’s how the situation was resolved.

For five days, the crew was at the park, blowing this funk into the pipe and checking to see if they had fixed the leak. We waited until the entire length of the pipe had been coated, then fixed the leak ourselves. It cost us $14.

What an awful landlord!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this revenge story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Here’s a pro tip for bugs.

This person would’ve kept the revenge going.

Another person loved the revenge.

Here’s another suggestion.

Nobody should have to live in such horrible living conditions. The landlord was awful to ignore their problems and blame them for creating the problems. I assume they really had no other option as far as housing or had signed a lease they couldn’t get out of. Otherwise, I would’ve been out of there right away!

I like the suggestions to write a review online about this trailer park. Potential tenants deserve to be warned about what they’re getting themselves into. In a best case scenario the reviews would make one of two things happen. Either the landlord would have to step up and fix the issues, or the negativity would put the landlord out of business.

The best part of this revenge was that all they had to do was not tell the landlord. They let the water bill do the talking because money often speaks louder than words.