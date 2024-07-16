This Woman Swears The Men Vs Women ‘Key Theory’ Is Absolutely True

Apparently there’s a theory on how your keys are in your bag or pocket that will define if you’re a man or a woman.

I personally think the difference just shows the typical preparedness of women and the not thinking ahead of men.

But still, this little experiment is interesting anyhow.

Hunter @hd33333 calls her little test the “key fob comparison” and her clip has gone super viral.

In the clip she approaches different co-workers.

She asks women to get their keys out and they reveal chunky key sets, no doubt weighing their bags down.

Then she asks men in her office to show their keys.

One guy is taken aback instantly. “My keys?” he asked.

But Hunter was on it. “Your keys,” she repeated. And he did as he was told.

He pulled out a single key fob from inside his pocket! Wow.

She asks another guy and he pulls out a keyfob with a couple of keys on it.

The third guy asked “Why?” she wanted to see his keys. But he obliged and offered up a single car key fob with three keys attached.

She laughed. And move onto the next guy, who offered up a keyfob with a few small keys on it.

Maybe women are clearly preparing for all eventualities, including a possible apocalypse and that means they need all the keys with them, always!

Watch the full clip here:

