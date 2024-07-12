Total Stranger Called The Police On A Woman Hitting Foam Golf Balls Into A Park. – ‘When the officer pulled up…’

Sometimes all it takes is a conversation if there’s any kinda concern but it seems some folk cannot even do that!

If you see something weird and are concerned, it’s easy enough to ask the person involved.

But for some reason, there’s a lack of that going on these days and it transpires some would rather call the police, than have a conversation!

This was the exact scenario with the TikToker @starringcourtny, who’s called Courtney. She was innocently hitting FOAM golf balls into a park when a woman in the same park called the cops on her!

When the cops turned up though, the tables were well and truly turned and a dose of karma was served.

Courtney explained: “When the officer pulled up, I just simply put a golf ball in his hand and he squeezed it and (he) said, ‘it’s foam,’.

She added: “I said, ‘of course. Who would hit live golf balls at a public park?'”.

What happened next is gold. The officer walked over to the woman who complained and cited her for not having her dog on a leash. Ouch. Karma!

Why don’t people feel able to approach people with concerns anymore and is there possibly a legitimate reason for that – could they even be afraid or have we actually just forgotten how to talk to each other?!

