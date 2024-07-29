Weary Renter Flips The Script On Property Manager’s Excuses For Other Tenants, And Ends Up Shattering Her Unfair Double Standards

There’s a special place in you know where for property managers who purposely make life difficult for their tenants.

In this story, this renter continually complained about a car hogging the guest parking space, but the property manager makes nothing but excuses.

But the property manager didn’t show the renter the same leniency when they receive a trash violation, they knew just what to say to make her furious.

Read on to find out what happened next.

Revenge on Property Manager I owned a townhouse in Chicago and, as it is when you live in the city, we had very limited parking. We each had a garage, and in addition, there were two guest parking spaces shared with 4 townhouses. I lived there for a year and all was fine. When my boyfriend came over, he had a place to park and it made things very easy. That is until a new neighbor moved in.

That’s when the trouble started.

The new neighbor moved in and proceeded to park his junker car in the guest space and never moved it. Now, the bylaws of the homeowners association state that the guest spots are for guests and absolutely no non-operational vehicles or vehicles with expired tags could be parked there.

They first tried asking nicely.

New neighbor’s car sat there for weeks and never moved. I left a note for him, because I never saw him, and asked him to move his car. It never moved. So, getting tired of this ugly junker parked in front of our house, taking up a precious parking space, I called the property manager and complained. It worked initially. The car was parked on the street for a few days, but because it didn’t move, the city tagged it for towing and it was immediately back in the guest parking spot.

Then they had to escalate the issue.

I gave the guy a chance, but a week later, car was still in the guest parking space collecting dust. I called the property manager and complained and car moved. This went on a couple times and then nothing happened. Car just stayed there, no matter how much I complained the property manager would ignore it. She was ignoring my calls and wouldn’t talk to me.

The property manager made excuses for the car owner.

I finally got her on the phone and she said I needed to stop complaining because the owner of the car “needed more time” to figure out what to do with his car. I asked her, how much time is “more time” and she just kept saying he “needed more time”.

The renter doesn’t have time to wait!

I was ticked because he was tying up a hard-to-find parking space with a car that doesn’t run and it was obviously breaking the rules and he had been given plenty of time. All I could get was “he needs more time”. I give up. Fast forward three months and I’m doing some remodeling on my house and I drag a bunch of garbage to the curb on a Saturday. Carpet, tile, wood flooring scraps etc, all building materials from my remodel. I know the city won’t be there until Thursday, but I have a business trip and figure it sitting outside for a couple days won’t hurt anything.

The renter receives a complaint of their own.

I leave on Monday and I get a call in the evening from the Property Manager, basically yelling at me, saying I can’t leave that stuff on the curb and I need to bring it in my garage immediately until Thursday when the city picks up the garbage. I explain that I’m out of town and I can’t get there to move it, etc. and she blows up on me about this and that and rules.

They know exactly what to say.

Finally, I pause and say “I need more time.” She says, “What did you say?” I said, “In the past, when rules have been broken, a ‘I need more time’ is a good excuse. So, that’s it. I need more time.”

This really gets to her.

She stuttered and I just kept repeating “I need more time”. You should have heard her rage on the phone. It was absolutely glorious, the frustration and anger in her voice as I just kept repeating “I need more time.” She hung up on me she was so ticked. Now, like a good neighbor I called the city immediately and asked them to send a special pick-up the next day but god did I like throwing her own words back in her face.

How vindicating is that?

What did Reddit have to say about the story?

Property managers are a breed of their own.

This example of petty revenge is particularly satisfying.

The property manager doesn’t come out of this ordeal looking so hot.

This redditor can relate.

Doesn’t feel so good to have the tables turned, huh?

This trash day, karma really did collect.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.