When His Rude Neighbors Put Up An Unpermitted Structure, He Made Sure Their Lack Of Planning Cost Them $100,000+

In some neighborhoods, parking is always at a premium.

If there are no assigned spots, or people refuse to use the ones they’re supposed to, neighborly relationships can strain pretty quickly.

This guy’s neighbors have a lot of cars that they use to screw others out of spots.

So, when he had the chance for revenge, he took it – with big results.

Check out the details!

I cost me neighbors over $100,000. My neighbors have 9 cars total parked in the street. They always park two of those cars in front on my house and won’t move them the whole week. We have a regulation where u live that you can’t leave your car parked for more than 48 hrs in the same spot.

Their neighbors have some interesting thoughts on parking.

My neighbors have a pretty big driveway where they can fit four cars, but it’s always empty. They have told me they don’t like to leave their driveway with cars because it looks tacky. Over half the cars they have they don’t even use them. They just use them to safe parking spots for themselves.

When they built a whole new structure without permits, he knew exactly what to do.

I noticed that they completed the house in under a month. This raised some red flags because it takes anywhere from 2-3 months with city inspections taking the majority of time. I submitted a ticket with my city through the app and advised them that their might be some illegal residential building without permits. I didn’t think of it much until a year later.

The results were more than satisfying.

I noticed my neighbors tearing down their second unit last week. Word got around our block that a city inspector was there making sure everything was being torn down. Based on what they materials and labor they put into their second unit, I cost them over $100,000.

Should he have talked to them first?

Let’s see what Reddit says!

The top comment says the neighbors are definitely weird.

The birds will be so happy!

Some people have to learn the hard way.

Job security for city workers!

You can only feel badly for so long!

I mean, they should have known better.

Willful ignorance will cost you – big.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.