When One Driver Wouldn’t Move Out Of His Way On A Narrow Road, He Went Out Of His Way To Get Even

Driving on a narrow road can be tricky especially when some drivers are inconsiderate of others.

In today’s story, a parent found a way to get even with a driver who wouldn’t get out of his way.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

You won’t let me past? ok My son’s school hosted a sports event next town over. The venue was next to a construction site, which meant that most of the parking spaces were fenced off, and the only route to get there was a very long and narrow unpaved road which I had to take.

It seemed like passing wouldn’t be a problem.

After a couple of minutes of careful driving I arrived at the venue only to be blocked by an older chap who was driving in the opposite direction. Luck had it that there was an empty parking space just next to his vehicle that he could comfortably fit in, allowing both of us to continue on our merry way. We both stopped, I smiled and waved at him then politely pointed at said parking spot asking him to let me past.

It turns out that the other driver wasn’t going to cooperate.

He was having none of it and, he angrily shook his head and waved me back. Okay. I was not in a hurry. I’ve got into reverse and started s l o w l y reversing between cars on the narrow road.

He took as much time as possible.

I have made sure to be extremely careful whilst reversing and took about 5 minutes time slowly negotiating my way back to the nearest place where I could let him past. I smiled and waved to him as he sped past red faced. I know it’s petty and all that, but it made my day.

Many readers thought the parent in this story was actually too nice.

Perhaps this parent should have waited longer.

This reader was actually disappointed at how the story played out.

One person shared advice for the future.

Another person shared a similar story.

We’d all be better off if we were considerate to others.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.