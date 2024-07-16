While Her Husband Was Away His Mistress Showed Up At Her Home With Their Baby, So She Called The Police To Make Her Leave

You will be shocked by the guts and audacity of this mistress.

According to this woman, she just shows up one day, introduces herself as her husband’s girlfriend, and says that she and her baby will be staying at their house!

Insane, right?

There are more crazy details when you read the full story below.

My common law husband is in Dubai and his side piece showed up at my door with their baby. Aitah for kicking her out even though she is basically homeless? My husband and I, 40F and 41M, have been together for 10 years, and I consider them years to be very loving and happy. Apparently not for him, since he had a side piece obviously. I make furniture, and make around €1M a year. My husband is a teacher. It goes without saying that I provide for us.

She has a lot of assets, and they’re living comfortably.

I don’t ask what he does with his salary. We live way below our means, however, because we are both minimalists, but we have a big house, nice cars, and lots of art. Everything is mine, however.

Meet the mistress.

Apparently, he met his side piece (25F) under false pretenses, and told her that we were legally married, so he owned 1/2 my company and everything else I own. When she got pregnant, he started spending his salary on her (I wasn’t alarmed, because I didn’t know what he did with his money).

She showed up at their house.

Now, he is in Dubai on vacation, and her lease on her apartment expired, so she just showed up at my door with her baby. She told me she was his GF, and that he was getting a divorce, so she might as well live in his house, and I could live in a hotel because I could afford it. She didn’t have any money or home.

She wouldn’t leave, so she called the cops.

She literally refused to step out, so I called the police, and locked myself in the greenhouse. When the police came, she was literally unpacking the child’s clothes in the living area. They escorted her out. I was very shaken. Later I found out all the details I included above.

Was she the bad person?

My husband’s mother thought I was an AH for kicking out a little baby on the street. She said that was her only grandson. That I used and abused my money and power to control everything around me. But honestly, teachers make 60k a year, so if, as I found out later, he gave her his salary, I can’t understand why she would be so homeless and destitute? She had big designer bags, designer stroller, and these Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry when she showed up to my home. But now, I am the AH?

