Wife Gave Away A Portion Of Their Emergency Fund To Her Brother Without Talking With Her Husband First. Now Things Are Very Tense At Home.

Married couples are supposed to share everything together—money, responsibilities, and decisions.

When it comes to shared financial accounts, it’s always best to make decisions mutually.

But not this OP. As she wanted to help out her brother, she gave away part of their emergency funds without consulting her husband.

Now, she’s asking if she was a jerk for doing this. You tell us.

AITA For Giving Away Part of My Husband and I’s Emergency Fund? My brother lost his job recently. His wife is a SAHW (no kids), and their emergency fund is running out quickly. He’s in the process of finding a new one, but they’re really struggling, and I felt bad not to help in any way.

OP and her husband have more than enough.

My husband and I, on the other hand, have two stable jobs, and have an emergency fund that has excess money in it (24+ months’ worth of our normal expenses). So, I sent them a not-too-big portion of our fund, just to relieve them some stress, and buy them some time.

The husband was not too pleased.

My husband found out extremely quickly, and now he is really, really upset, but I had told him about my brother’s situation, and hoped he’d understand a bit. AITA? I feel like I probably am.

Hmmm… That’s quite a pickle. Let’s see what other users have to say.

This user tried to reverse the situation.

This one says OP needs to communicate with her husband.

It’s not your money to give away, says this user.

Some people are curious.

Finally, this user shares that it requires a joint decision

We get it, you wanted to help.

But no matter how you justify it, it’s not just your money, hon.

