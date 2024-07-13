Woman Discovers That Her Sister Planted A Hidden Camera In Her Bedroom, So She Threatens To Leave And Never Come Back

Siblings: Can’t live with them, can’t live without them.

AITA for refusing to go back to my parents house as long as my sister is still living with them? I’m (19f) in college and when the semester finished a couple of weeks ago I had planned to stay with some friends. But my parents told me they wanted me to come home so bad and I should spend some time with my family (them and my 15 year old sister). So I went “home” for summer break. I didn’t really want to be there, because I feel like my parents spoil my younger sister and I find it so annoying and her attitude can be really annoying, but they’re family, you know.

It lasted three days when I found out my sister had put a camera in my room. I was SO mad and my sister told me I was being such a drama queen and there’s nothing wrong with getting some footage of me. She tried to claim it was no different to home movies.

My parents were telling me to calm down while I confronted my sister and they acted like she was a baby who didn’t get what she was doing, when she’s old enough to know so much better and she’s old enough to be taught at the very least.

I ended up deleting all the stuff I found of me on my sister’s laptop and then I went to my friends place like I had originally planned. My parents thought I was just gone for the night but I told them I wasn’t coming back again.

They gave me a few more days and when they realized I was serious they told me I need to come back home sometimes and in the heat of the anger I’m still feeling I told them I won’t go back to their house as long as my sister still lives with them. What I really should have said, and what I do feel, is that there’s no point for me to go back to them anymore when they value her way more than me and don’t seem to care about me. Because seriously, acting like it was no big deal what she did. It was so gross.

My parents told me I shouldn’t talk that way about my younger sister and I’m throwing a toddlers tantrum instead of responding to all of this like an adult should. AITA?

