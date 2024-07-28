Woman Is Tired Of Her Neighbor’s Cigarettes Smelling Up Her Apartment, So She Gets Her Revenge With The Help Of A SuperSoaker

There is nothing to ruin your mood like the smell of cigarette smoke. I think even smokers would agree that their cigarettes smell terrible.

It gets into all your clothes, your couches, your carpets, and suddenly your apartment smells exactly like the shadiest dive bar in your town.

Well this user was tired of her neighbor’s cigarette smoke wafting into her apartment, so she decided to pull a hilarious prank to get them to stop!

Check it out!

My neighbors wouldn’t stop smoking on the balcony. I bought a super soaker. My neighbors used to smoke on their balcony, and it would sweep into my apartment at all hours of the night. There was a designated smoking area but that was inconvenient for them. I bought a massive water gun and waited one night until it was good and dark outside.

And with her plan in place, OP waited patiently for the smokers to appear…

When the smoke began, I stepped silently out into the night and sprayed all of the ice cold water as hard as I could into their direction. I heard them yelp in shock as I quickly retreated back into my apartment. My heart was racing and I had a huge thrill. I felt scared but satisfied. They had no way of knowing it was me, but they did know I often complained about them.

But even after her ambush, OP played it cool as a cucumber…

The next day, I acted like nothing had happened and said hi to them cheerfully. They began to accuse me, I acted shocked and appalled until they admitted they didn’t know for sure what had happened. I said things like “Are you sure it wasn’t raining?” “Maybe another neighbor smelled smoke and thought there was a fire?” Then I went back home and laughed my butt off in glee.

Props to OP for pulling off her revenge without getting caught, but how stupid could these neighbors be to not realize it was her? Are we sure it was cigarettes they were smoking?

Reddit sympathized with OP, but this user had bad neighbors that really took grand prize.

Another apartment resident used a similar strategy to deal with her smoking neighbors.

Many wanted to know if her act of aquatic espionage actually deterred the smoking…

And finally, this user stood up for the smokers of the world, and told OP to stop harassing them!

Cigarettes are terrible for your lungs, and apparently also for the dryness of your clothes!

