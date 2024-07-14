Worker Tells Man To Move His Car Or It Was Going To Be Towed, So He Did Exactly What He Was Supposed To Do

There are some people on this Earth that take the rules of the road as more of a suggestion for their behavior.

“Go ahead and tow me!” Ok. I work for a meditation and holistic wellness store. Our parking lot is very small and shares spaces with other businesses and so we have marked spots for the different businesses. On this particular morning, a gentleman parked in one of our spots and then proceeded to not come into the store or any of the other businesses we share space with.

I went outside and kindly asked him to park somewhere else as there is ample parking throughout the area. He oh so kindly flipped me off, to which I said “If you walk away, I can have your car towed.” He continued to flip me off as he walked away and said “Yeah ok, go right ahead.”

So I did. The tow company came and took his car. Needless to say, he was SUPER annoyed when he got back and his car was missing. Caused quite a scene and asked why the f— I towed his car. To which I replied “You said to go ahead and tow your car. Besides, it’s bad karma to steal someone else’s parking space.” I gave him the card for the tow company and told him to have a nice day. Happy Friday, jerkwad! ✌️

