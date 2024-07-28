US Moms Don’t Get Paid Maternity Leave And This Woman Didn’t Realize It Was All Unpaid Until Now

Sometimes it takes young perspectives to really point out how bad something is for women.

A young woman on TikTok has raised awareness of the fact that women not getting maternity pay by law is just wrong.

Emily (@applebeeslover101) couldn’t believe that FMLA leave is unpaid, so she took to TikTok to vent her frustration.

She told her follower: “I’m feeling quite silly because I did not realize — don’t come for me I didn’t know — I didn’t need to know and I don’t even need to know now, but I didn’t realize maternity leave, FMLA, the law, is 12 weeks unpaid time off. Huh?”.

She continued: “I’m so sorry, my body is going through trauma.”

The young woman literally couldn’t believe that when women help “populate the earth,” they are expected to take unpaid leave for 12 weeks, after giving birth and helping a new life settle into the world.

She said: “You’re either pushing something literally out of you or you’re getting it cut out. Oh, that needs time to heal, and then on top of that, you have a whole new being that needs to be watched like a hawk for a while. Oh, unpaid?”.

When everyone stops to think about this, it’s crazy and totally against what’s right that all new moms don’t get paid maternity leave.

America, we need to step up and be better to new moms!

