You Probably Think You Know How To Make A Bed, But According To The Internet You’re Likely Wrong

There aren’t many things better that crisp, fresh and clean bedsheets, for a great night’s sleep but what if you can’t get comfy in bed?

Did you ever think ya might just be doing something wrong with how you made your bed?

Well, @creat1vemind0021 says that’s because you’ve been doing it all wrong your entire life.

He says it’s all in the side of the sheets facing your body.

He said the best way to get a good night’s sleep is to actually turn those sheets inside out… so you’re lying on the wrong side.

Now, I don’t know about you…

He asked his followers: “How old were you when you realized the sheets were supposed to go inside out?”.

He showed his followers a patterned sheet on his bed inside out. “They’re more comfortable,” he said.

He said the sheet should then be folded over the top of the duvet to show off the pattern.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Yeah right. Lol.

Don’t get sheety!

Amen!

This is bound to cause some controversy.

Personally, I still like the top sheet.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.