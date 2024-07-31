Young Homeowner’s Modest Lifestyle Stirs Up Neighborhood Drama, So Neighbors Accuse Her Of Lowering Property Values

A lot of people these days consider their homes a reflection of their status in life, and isn’t that just the way it goes?

But what happens when a recent college grad moves into a neighborhood of larger, more luxurious houses and brings a different vibe to the block?

This story to follow takes a look at one homeowner who’s facing criticism for their frugal choices in a sea of opulence.

Let’s see how their modest lifestyle is causing quite the stir.

AITA for making the neighborhood look “cheap”? I am a recent college graduate and do not have the money to keep my house looking like the neighbors. I am 24 and I bought my first house. I know it’s super young for that; but I really wanted the financial stability of working to own something rather than rent. I got a crazy deal on this place that cost 60k compared to the other nearby houses which cost over 300k generally.

It’s a lot cheaper because it is a 1 bedroom house, and there is not much market for that, especially in a neighborhood with almost all 4 to 6 bedroom houses. Apparently it was an old old house that was developed around because the elderly couple who lived there refused to sell to the developer who was building more luxury large houses up and down the street. I think it was also cheap because after they passed away, their daughter wanted to sell the house quickly).

It’s also got a mostly wooded lot when the neighborhood is mostly razed of trees and all cultivated lawns.

So the house is already an odd one out. But the things that made it unappealing to other people made it perfect for me. I don’t plan on having kids for a long long time if ever and I don’t have a relationship either, so one bedroom is perfect for me. I love the trees. I love being close enough to work that I can bike there. I love the way the house looks too; it’s old brickwork and it’s solid as anything. It looks like a cute little fairy tale cottage. Old and weathered and surrounded by nature, but warm and homey and adorable. So I’ve been living there for a while and I’ve done a couple things that in my old neighborhood, nobody would have blinked an eye at. I’ll just list them here: Parked my beater car in the driveway (I have no garage), put a outdoor sofa on the front porch, put a hammock between two trees, built a fire pit with stones from around the property and have fires, had friends over and hung out on the porch, worked on my friends truck in the yard, worked on my friends bike in the yard, and did woodworking in the yard to make myself a new bed frame.

And I have had a couple neighbors tell me off for the way I’ve been living. I guess the main point is that I’m not matching their standard of living. I don’t have a nice looking car. I don’t keep my car inside. I don’t keep my woodworking to an indoor shop area. I made a rustic fire pit instead of getting nice landscaping done. I got an “ugly” sofa instead of stylized outdoor furniture.

I have kept saying that I don’t have the budget they do and I can’t match their lifestyles. And that actually made two of my neighbors quite mad, one literally said all condescending to me “young lady, I do not think you are ready to be a homeowner, you should have stayed in (college area) until you gained some maturity and were financially ready. “

Which I thought was so rude. I am trying to be financially responsible by not blowing money on rent anymore, not buying more than I can afford. But I’m getting judged for not spending on things I can’t afford. AITA for my lifestyle or did my neighbors overstep?

This commenter stands firmly on the poster’s side.

And this reader is just in disbelief over the house price.

