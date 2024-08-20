20-Year-Old Bought A $500 VIP Ticket, But Her Parents Are Mad Because It Goes Against Their Values. Now They’re Ignoring And Shaming Her Because She Refuses To Cancel It.

When you live in a controlling environment, even the smallest of decisions can cause a big fight.

For this young woman, her parents are upset with her for buying a concert ticket because it goes against their religious beliefs.

Let’s get into the full story…

AITA for refusing to cancel a ~ $500 vip ticket knowing that my parents would not allow it, causing tension in family? I (20f) bought a vip ticket in May for a concert in the end of July that was close to $500. I had worked very hard that month to be able to pay for it but I did not consult my parents before making this decision. My parents, dad is 40 and mom is 42, are conservative and Christian.

This caused some serious issues…

This is on the back of me being upset for not being allowed to go to a concert with some friends the day that we hit a deer and them not liking that I would not shut up about being upset and letting Them know I was not happy with dealing with consequences for something that did not harm us. Story – I was planning on telling them in July on my birthday so that they would likely let me go, but unfortunately they checked my bank statements and saw the payment before I could tell them myself. These disagreements have caused a lot of tension and we are getting more on edge the closer the concert gets.

Now, her siblings are involved…

My sister (f22) and brother (m14) have said that they understand that I will not cancel the ticket but that I went about the wrong way and should have told my parents before I bought it, especially knowing how they are. My parents since finding the ticket have been on my back about cancelling it and say that I am humiliating, disrespecting, and undermining their authority as parents for saying that I will not cancel the ticket. They have lectured me multiple times on this and seem to not like that I also give them my opinions on the matter when I should just obey what they say as they are my parents and should just be obedient as the bible says to honor your father and mother. These last couple of weeks have been hard as now that my parents are sort of excluding me, my siblings have had to step in in filling in what I would usually do around the house, helping my parents with their various chores or business they need to take care of. My siblings are quieter than they have been and my parents are more upset than usual with us which has us walking on eggshells.

Her parent’s are hurt by her decision…

From my parents viewpoint they have said that as my parents they deserve to know any decisions I make and that me not consulting them was not right. They are upset that I did not communicate with them and that I am not obeying their world when as Christians we should not be associating with these ‘worldly’ activities. They have let me know that I am hurting their feelings by not understanding that me going is putting me in danger and causing me to sin, that they are only looking out for me and don’t want me to go down a path that could damage my well-being.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks…

This commenter has some responsible advice.

A fellow Christian doesn’t claim the parent’s behavior.

Many Reddit users suggested contacting the bank.

Overall, everyone is rooting for OP to gain independence!

Sometimes, your parents don’t actually have your best interest at heart.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.