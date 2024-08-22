A Car Parked In Front Of Her Garage For An Hour Made Her Late For Work So Tenant Had It Towed. Now The Owner Is Outraged And Can’t Understand Why She Did Anything Wrong.

Not everyone has a knack for parking.

But even more egregious than parking badly in a space, is parking badly in a place that you’re not even supposed to park in the first place!

So when this woman woke up to a parked car blocking her garage, she waited for an HOUR and then promptly got it removed.

Check it out!

Maybe don’t park in front of someone’s garage! Several years ago, I lived in an apartment complex where I was able to pay a little extra to have my own garage right across from my apartment. I worked the late shift at a retail store, so if I hadn’t paid for the garage, chances are, I would have had to park across the entire property (250+ units) every night… so it was worth it. One morning, I was about to leave for work but I noticed a car parked in front of my garage. Obviously I thought this was ridiculous and assumed that maybe someone just ran in real quick to grab something from their apartment and would leave any second.

But after half an hour, it was clear no one was coming to move their car!

Well, 30 minutes roll by, so I decide to call the office and report the problem. They say to give it another 30 minutes then they will call a tow truck. I’ve already called work to let them know I’ll be late. The car gets towed, I pull out of the garage, and RIGHT as my garage door shuts, I see a very confused young woman looking around. She had just missed the sight of me pulling out of my garage. I think this is hilarious and I roll down my window to see if she will say anything.

Unfortunately for this woman, she seemed to be lacking in sense when it came to what had happened to her car…

The short conversation went something like this: Lady: have you seen a red car? Me: hmm…no… where was it parked? Lady: right here! Me: you mean right in front of that garage? Lady: (clearly not understanding that I’d implied she’d done something wrong) yes.

The woman even had the nerve to question why someone would tow the car!

Me: well, if I had to guess, it probably got towed. Lady: (angry) why would someone have it towed!? Me: maybe, and this is just a guess, you shouldn’t park in front of someone’s garage? Anyway, have a good day!

I honestly don’t think any of it really sank in, but hopefully she learned a valuable lesson in common sense.

From the way that conversation went, I don’t think that woman learned even a tenth of a lesson about parking in the wrong place!

Reddit said that parking etiquette was a long-forgotten art in this world!

And this user said for this woman to actually learn her lesson, the towing company would have had to do something a lot more dramatic!

Finally, this user suggested she play even dumber than she already had been!

Bet she won’t park there again!

But honestly, she probably will!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.