Couple Goes Through An Ugly Divorce, But Then The Husband Starts Trolling His Ex-Wife At Her Job. So She Paid For A Large Billboard Over His Business And Got The Last Laugh.

Divorce is never easy, especially if you work in complementary industries in the same area.

How would you react if your ex started trolling you at your job?

Would you just ignore the behavior? Or would you find the perfect way to get them back?

In the following story, a woman’s ex-husband finds it funny to compete against her.

Let’s see how it worked out for him.

There’s always a bigger fish This couple was going through a bad divorce. They both owned a small business: he owned a bar, and she owned a local events company that did events in bars. Things like dating nights, trivia, darts, etc. The divorce got UGLY. But they finally resolved it and largely went their separate ways.

The ex-husband decided to troll the wife.

That is until the husband started promoting competing events at his bar on the nights he knew she had events at other bars. So if she was doing a speed dating thing down the street, he would have one, too. But he self-managed it all and it was terrible. His advertising was a vinyl banner out front.

She finally had enough.

She finally got so mad that she diverted some of her marketing budget to billboard advertising of the events. It just so happens that there was a digital billboard on the roof of the husband’s bar. Since he leased, he had no control on what appeared on the sign. Now his pathetic little banner was dwarfed by a full-sized digital billboard advertising better events than his.

Yikes! His actions were very petty, so it makes sense she would want to send him a clear message.

The husband thought he was funny, but she definitely got the last laugh!

She did probably spend more money, though.

