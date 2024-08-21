Homeowner Mows Their Neighbors Lawn To Be Nice, But When Neighborly Demands Go Too Far A Tense Standoff And A Costly Citation Result

It doesn’t take much to be a good neighbor, but some people really go above and beyond.

Don’t like how I mow YOUR yard? Okay, I’ll stop My front lawn basically consists of two rectangles with a sidewalk down the middle. To the east is a street, as I’m on a corner lot, and to the west is my neighbors driveway. I have a line of Texas Heather running down my property line, as my property actually stops about a foot before you get to the edge of my neighbors driveway. Well, because I do have SOME grass on the other side of my hedge, and I have to mow that anyway.

I also go ahead and mow all the way up to my neighbors driveway. All they have to do is edge their drive with a string trimmer and blow the grass off the concrete. They almost never mow anyway, and their yard is 90% weeds, so it’s not like they care. Cut to (haha pun) last month. I do my mowing thang, and overcomes the neighbor.

He said, “So, when you mow your yard, you don’t finish the edge on my driveway like you do all your edges, and you also leave grass all over my drive. I think you should just go ahead and be an adult and finish it. And you should cut it lower anyway, so it doesn’t get so tall so fast.”

I let him know that it’s not even my grass and I don’t HAVE to do anything other than mow my own lawn, everything else is a courtesy to him. Including when I clear the leaves out of his yard in the fall because they technically came from my tree. Also, I cut the grass high because it’s hot here, and it helps to keep the moisture level higher in the soil which is better for the grass.

He’s not budging. I’m the jerk because I don’t finish his yard like he thinks I should. Fine. Don’t like how I mow your grass? I’ll stop.

Cut to this morning, when I’m out mowing my lawn and neighbor comes over to show me his citation from code enforcement. “Well, because you decided to be petty and stop mowing the grass that you should mow because it’s right there, I just got a ticket for high weeds. Thanks a lot!” “Bud, if you think it’s my problem then call 311 and have them come out and reissue the citation to whomever owns the land that the weeds are on. I think you’ll find that the property line follows the fence (Point at line) which makes everything 12 inches to the east of your driveway your problem. You didn’t like how I was doing it, so I stopped. So pay your ticket and mow your lawn. Or get another ticket.”

Now he’ll have to trim more than just his expectations.

