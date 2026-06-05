A Manager Criticized an Employee for Not ‘Going Above and Beyond’ But She Firmly Refused to Do Unpaid Overtime

Imagine working for a company where the manager criticizes you for not staying late and not going above and beyond. Would you start working overtime even if you didn’t get paid for it, or would you stick to prioritizing your time outside work?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is not about to prioritize work over her family. Her future at this company looks grim.

Let’s read all about it.

Manager tried to guilt trip me for not working unpaid overtime Had my review today and my manager straight up told me I “lack initiative” because I leave at 5pm. According to her, the real go-getters stay until 6 or 7 to make an impact. I reminded her I finish everything on time and asked what else she wanted me to do.

The manager hinted at working late.

And of course she got vague basically just hinting I should stick around for free. Then she brought up someone who just got promoted because they go above and beyond. Yeah, that person also doesn’t have two kids to pick up from daycare and a spouse who works nights. When I mentioned my family obligations, she told me to “evaluate my priorities.”

This is so unreasonable.

Now she’s threatening a professional development plan, which is just corporate code for we’re getting ready to fire you. All because I won’t give them unpaid overtime while they brag about record profits and toss us a 2% raise.

She better start looking for another job, one where the culture is supportive of families instead of wanting to hire workaholics with no life outside work.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person hopes there’s a paper trail.

She could claim religion.

Here’s another vote for getting it in writing.

Here’s a suggestion for how to get it in writing without seeming too obvious.

Some companies really don’t care about their employees at all.