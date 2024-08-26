A Fishermen Tried To Take His Dog’s Swimming Hole, So He Found A Better Bait For Their Catch And Lured The Fish Away

Dogs love the water, and it can be difficult to find a safe spot that they can swim to their heart’s content.

But what happens when the perfect dog pond happens to overlap with a beloved fishing spot?

This story from Reddit tells how one dog dad used some Michelin-level cheffing to lure away the fish – and the fishermen – from his pup’s favorite pond.

Check it out!

I’ve been feeding fish away from someone’s fishing spot I got a dog and my dog likes to swim. We have a park nearby with a dedicated area for dogs including a pond (the dog pond) which is connected to other ponds through ditches and the likes. My dog is a bit of a *****, he won’t jump in the deep end, he needs a slope. There’s 2 slopes, 1 on either side of the pond, the pond is about 30 meters across.

Unfortunately for our author, he’s going to run into some competition for the prime spot.

We’ve been getting our rare days of sunshine for the past weeks so that means people who fish go fishing. I already judge, inflicting pain on animals is a weird hobby, but I don’t own the park so not a lot I can do. Now there’s these 3 old timers (late 60’s, early 70s) who’ve been fishing in the dog pond for the past 5 years whenever the temperature gets above 25°C. I leash my dog so he won’t bother them, tell them good day, walk around and let him swim on the other side. 5 years, never been a problem.

But then, it became a problem.

Last week Monday I’m doing that exact same thing, one of them starts shouting, you can’t do that we’re fishing. First I ignored, then I shouted back, then it turned to a verbal altercation where one of them threatened to ‘hook’ my dog and I threatened to sink his boat (they have this really cool GPS boat).

Well that escalated quickly, and it’s only going to get worse.

They didn’t like that and threatened with physical violence at which point I de-escalated and went my way. Had a few laughs about it on the way home, didn’t think it was too serious, boomers with attitude. Very next morning both slopes on the dog pond were littered with fish hooks. 1000s of them, both in the water and the surrounding area. I called the municipality and they cleaned it up the same day. I explained about the altercation but there’s nothing they could do. Called the police but unless I want to report the physical threats there’s nothing they could do.

The author is about to take the phrase “revenge is a dish best served cold” more literally than you would think.

So then I started reading up on fish species and their habits and this guy in the store been schooling me. Now every night I spend half an hour prepping the best food these fish have ever eaten. Germinating corn, soaking tiger nuts in tuna extract and making caramel vanilla salmon worm balls. The last ones are particularly tricky cause you need the right consistency and they can’t have lumps, took me a few days of testing. So for about 10 days I’ve been making these feeding grounds for different fish species at their favorable spots everywhere in the park but the old men’s fishing spot, hopefully keeping them away. I don’t even know if it does anything and my girlfriend keeps saying: “If you’d spend half the time you spend on this on something useful something useful could be done” but I am delighted with myself and will continue to do so until the temperatures drop. I’m already contemplating next year.

Creative or crazy?

Let’s see what the commenters of Reddit think of this one.

Top comment maybe wants the recipe?

Another says the girlfriend is all wrong; the author is absolutely doing something useful!

One commenter doesn’t believe there’s nothing that the police could do considering how dangerous the scattered hooks could be.

This commenter agrees – let the authorities handle things.

And lastly, this commenter supported the fishermen until they took things too far.

The old guys in this story might be the ones fishing, but the author is the one who really got his hooks in the catch!

If you’ve got the time, might as well get creative.

