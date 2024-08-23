A Laptop Without A Screen? This New Technology Promises Limitless “Spatial Computing”.

We really are living in the future, aren’t we?

The most recent example of that is a new laptop design released by a company called Sightful called the Spacetop G1, which does not have a screen.

Instead, the futuristic machine uses augmented reality glasses for all of its visualization.

As reported by Laptop Mag, Sightful partnered with AR glasses firm XReal to come up with a pair of glasses that handle all of the device’s visual elements, leading to a product that has literally never been seen before.

The augmented reality element allows the display to no longer be bound or constrained by the body of the laptop at all, meaning that the user has an almost boundless “screen.”

It’s a concept known as “spatial computing”.

“For the first time ever there’s a reason to use spatial computing that springs from an everyday need,” Sightful CEO Tamir Berliner said. “That answer is productivity, and the product is Spacetop G1.”

The XReal glasses look like bulky Ray Bans, which can be stored inside a cutout in the flap attached to the device’s bottom half.

It’s a cool concept, but it remains to be seen if the technology will catch on – something that may be hindered by the steep $1,900 price tag.

“The concept of an AR laptop is certainly an interesting idea, but I foresee issues in its implementation, especially as it is/if it is Android based,” VITURE mixed reality glasses co-founder Emily Wang told Laptop Mag.

Users won’t be able to run any Windows or Mac applications — at least natively — on the device.

The Spacetop G1 runs a custom version of Android, which means it shares more DNA with a tablet or smartphone than a traditional laptop.

The technology is super cool and folks with a love of gadgets will likely be early adopters. But I wouldn’t expect the Spacetop G1 to replace the more traditional laptop anytime soon.

“For many, what they get may not outweigh what they sacrifice to get it,” Wang said.

This laptop of the future might still be a bit ahead of its time.

