A Law Enforcement Charity Kept Hounding Him To Donate And Wouldn’t Stop Begging, So He Went Home And Donated To A Different Police Charity To Spite Them

Aggressive Law Enforcement Charity Went to the local tractor supply center (think walmart for farming supplies. I hate it there but I need supplies) to grab some gear. Outside, my wife and I noticed a stand for a 501(c) charity, Law Enforcement Against Dr**s.

I guess it is their job to try to get donations, no big deal.

Initially thought nothing of it but after checking out, the solicitor for the organization (who has initially glued to his phone) decided now was a great time to solicit for a donation. I get it. Everyone wants a few bucks but given the track record of the DARE program and *gestures* to the ongoing law enforcement community controversies, I politely declined.

I hate those high-pressure techniques.

The guy at the booth proceeded to try and guilt trip me into donating money saying that over “100,000 kids are killed every year” and that I don’t “clearly care about kids.” A bold strategy given that I just came back from a humanitarian trip to South America to help impoverished people but ok. I calmly explained that per FBI statistics, crime in the U.S has been decreasing over the last several decades and while I admired the charity’s mission, I did not see a reason to donate.

Lying isn’t a good look for a charity.

Rather than accepting the loss, the rep doubled down that my statistic was incorrect and that the children mortality rate was increasing. Now, I will admit that I’m not in the law enforcement community (and for good reason) but I work for the federal government and I am well aware of real statistics regarding crime numbers and I know that throwing arbitrary numbers out without qualifying them intentionally misrepresents data collected. Needless to say, I don’t really appreciate being purposely mislead especially since such information is easily found within seconds on Google. Once I got home, I made sure to find the “charity’s” contact information to let them know of the incident and the location. Unsurprisingly, their information is not easily obtained from their website so I had to search it.

Well-done sir.

I also made sure that the money that I wasn’t planning on donating went to a different, less-police friendly organization instead.

