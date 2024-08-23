A Loud And Impatient Customer Refused To Listen, So He Ended Up Paying A Lot More Than He Should Have

It pays to listen, even if you think you already know everything about everything.

Like, it can literally save you money!

And this story shows that the proof is in the pudding!

Take a look at what happened…

NO PORK. “Working at Pizza…Shack?…Years ago, when a gentleman came in to order carryout. We had a special going on one-topping large pizzas. He was a bit…loud. Not mean, exactly, just very forceful, and didn’t like it when anyone talked except himself. He had this way of waiting for a question, then loudly answering it halfway through.

Sounds pretty impatient to me…

“OK, and wh…” “MEAT LOVERS!” “And the si…” “LARGE!” And so on. So I got the order, and so did everyone in a three mile radius, of three large Meat Lovers pizzas. I don’t think he was deaf, he seemed to hear me just fine, but it seemed like he just could not stand it if anyone else said more than three words. “And the cr….” “PAN CRUST! With NO PORK!”

Well…

Umm…now that was a bit of an issue. The Meat Lovers came with pepperoni, pork sausage, italian sausage, beef, ham, and bacon. I thought perhaps he meant specifically he wanted to leave off the pork sausage, but it was hard to tell when I was unable to form an entire sentence.

Eventually, after half the windows in the place had shattered, it became clear that he wanted no pork products on his pizzas at all. So that left…beef. Everything else on it is pork, apart from the cheese and sauce. I attempted to explain this.

The guy just wouldn’t listen.

“NO PORK!” he mentioned once or twice. OK then. I tried to tell him the price difference, but my head started to hurt. So he paid for three Meat Lovers, which cost a lot more than one-topping pizzas, and they came with beef on them. Basically burger pellets. I left any further explanation up to my manager, who had heard the commotion from his home three states away.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This individual shared a story.

Another reader chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person had a story to tell.

And this reader weighed in.

Some people just don’t want to listen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.