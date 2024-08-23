A Mother Opens Her Home To Her Estranged Siblings, But Her Child Questions Whether They Deserve Her Kindness After They Betrayed Her

Many family dynamics can be tumultuous, and this family has a history of sibling rivalry that runs deep.

When a mother’s estranged family seeks refuge after a storm, a heated debate arises about whether kindness or self-preservation should guide their actions.

It’s a doozy of a question in this case.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my mom she shouldn’t have housed her family after a storm? My mom comes from a big family. She has 7 siblings and was raised mostly by my grandfather. At some point, my grandfather became sick and she became the sole caregiver for him, despite her siblings all living in the same house. Soon, she and my grandfather started their own business and managed to thrive off of it, which I think her siblings held some resentment against her claiming it was “favoritism”.

The sibling rivalry continued to worsen as the years went on.

When my grandfather died, the will gave my mom the company and some land, while the other siblings got some small pieces of land. The thing is, when this all happened, her siblings all ganged up on her and started lynching her and basically ripped her off for her part of the will. She lost the house we all lived in taking care of my grandfather along with land titled to her, but managed to keep the company. So they lynched her then cut her off.

Her siblings used every tool at their disposal to take her down.

Using resources that were rightfully hers, some of them started their own small companies that competed with ours. Mom basically lost everything. Fast forward a few years later my mom got back on her feet and we’re living relatively well off, especially because us siblings have worked hard to support each other.

Then one day, the siblings come knocking at her door again.

A storm recently passed by our area and it devastated a lot of people, and one of the siblings with their family came to our house with a bunch of clothes and stuff. We recently renovated the house so we have some spare rooms since my siblings all moved out too, but I got into a bit of a heated discussion with my mom when I told her she should’ve turned them away to go to one of the government’s evacuation sites.

Her child tells her how unfair it all is!

I told her they turned her away, took her rightful land, and basically spoke ill of her to everyone. I said where are the other siblings that helped them lynch her? They can go to them. She needed them to help with grandad’s sickness and they didn’t do anything, then got mad when she got the company and land. I didn’t think they deserved her grace and forgiveness. The two of us even went out during the storm to buy groceries because we didn’t have enough for everyone.

The siblings may be difficult to get rid of at this point.

It also seems like they don’t have plans to leave anytime soon, despite the storm being gone and the areas have been cleared already. I feel like they’re leeching off my mom’s kindness when they didn’t show her any.

Now the family is conflicted.

She said we should feel bad for them because of the storm, but they didn’t feel bad for her when they basically threw her out. My dad’s on my side. AITA for telling my mom she shouldn’t have housed her family after a storm?

Even after everything they’ve been through, this mother still chooses kindness with her siblings.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s natural to want to look out for your parents, and something is definitely amiss with her family.

If the mother doesn’t have the heart to stand up to her family, then someone else should.

This redditor says enough is enough.

Maybe the father can help convince her.

Forgiveness often clouds the desire for justice.

At the end of the day, kindness should be earned.

