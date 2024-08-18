Neighbor Wouldn’t Turn Down Their Late-Night TV, So They Blasted Music And Left For 5 Days To Make Their Life Miserable In Return

It’s that time again, folks…

Time for another Reddit story about horrible neighbors who don’t know the meaning of the word COURTESY.

What happened this time?

Read on and find out!

Neighbor refused to turn down TV at 3am, and I left on my stereo on full blast. “This was a few years back when I was living by myself in a cheap apartment my last year of college.

You’ve probably lived in a place like this before…

You know the type; thin walls, stinky carpet and broken AC. I was only living there a year so I just lived with a lot of the issues, but one that I had a lot of trouble with was my neighbor whose bedroom shared a wall with my bedroom. I never meet the guy in person since I was in college and and he was never home when I tried knocking on his door. So here’s the story… after a few weeks of living there I started hearing my neighbors TV through my wall. Normally it wouldn’t be a problem if he watched TV at descent hours (he didn’t), instead he would watch TV starting from 11pm till 4am or later! I’m a usually heavy sleeper so as long as I got to bed before he started watching TV I didn’t wake up to it. Of course, being in my senior year of college meant that I didn’t always go the bed at a good time and stayed up later to study, do homework, etc.

Come on, dude!

These were the nights that his late night TV binge watching would keep me up. The first night this happened I knocked on his door before class to ask him to keep the volume down at night. He didn’t answer, so I wrote on a post-it note and called it a day. I came back in the evening and found the note on my door with a poorly scribbled addition saying that he could watch TV if he wanted to cause it was his apartment. I was pretty annoyed but wanted to at least give him the benefit of the doubt that maybe he misunderstood my note. I knocked on his door again. No answer. That night, I stayed up late working on a project when low and behold he cut on his TV and turned the volume up louder than it had been before. I was pretty mad since I knew he was doing it on purpose now and just made up my mind to call the office in the morning about it. (My apartment complex had a policy were you could put in a complaint about a neighbor and management would contact them) This did not work! I probably called management 4 times about the noise, but the guy never stopped and kept the TV volume super high!

They were OVER IT.

I was mad since my sleep is very important to me and the now louder volume meant it was also starting to wake me up in the middle of the night. I eventually learned that this guy had a job with pretty odd hours since he slept during the day (he actually had the audacity to complain to management when I had some friends over in the afternoon and we had woke him up) and apparently was off to watch TV all night. This is were the petty revenge comes in. I was going back home for five days during a school holiday and I decided to teach this guy a lesson. At the time, the apartment on the other side and above mine were vacant and that gave me an idea. I had a stereo in my room that had a SUPER loud base and came with a remote control.

Turn it up to 11…

I set the stereo to repeat a CD after it had played through the whole thing and turned up the base and volume as loud as it could go. I packed up my bags, locked up my apartment and then used the remote to turn my stereo on. It was so loud I could just hear it through the door. I smiled and drove 3 hours to my hometown. Again, I was gone for 5 days. The whole time my stereo was blasting a Celine Dion CD I had borrowed from my friend. I came back with a notice from management posted on my door. The notice was about the noise, but since it was my first offense it was just a warning. There was also a note from my neighbor, begging me to turn off the music and apologize profoundly for the TV noise. I went inside, turned off my stereo and I never heard a peep from my neighbor again. Life lesson; don’t be an ******* and others won’t be ******** back to you.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual shared a story.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

The neighbor wars continue…

Will it ever end?!?!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.