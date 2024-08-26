A New Development Was Built Next Door To Their Family Farm And The HOA Started Telling Them What To Do With Their Property, So They Threatened To Have Them Criminally Trespassed If They Ever Stepped Foot On The Farm Again

When you are living on fourth-generation farmland, it can be upsetting when the neighbors sell out to a developer who builds a neighborhood with an HOA.

What would you do if that HOA started acting like you belonged to their organization and making demands on what you can do on your own property?

That’s what the family in this story had to deal with, but don’t worry.

They handled it like champions.

Take a look.

HOA WANTS A WAR I live in a rural area, on a family farm.

That would be pretty disappointing all on its own.

The farm next to ours was sold to a developer, who built a bunch of mini mansions, that have an HOA. Now the Mini Mansions back up to my family farm. I get letters every week from the HOA complaining about the tractor sitting in the field at the front of my property, where it can seen from the street; we’re working that field and the tractor is necessary.

They can complain until the cows come home.

I’ve had them complain about my barns, outbuildings, the sound of the large tractor when I’m seeding and once have my grandfather saw some people he didn’t recognize checking out the barn, went out with his double barrel 12 ga to see what they up too. They were HOA ‘inspectors’ who declared their ‘right’ to inspect the building to make sure it met HOA rules. My Grandfather is not Politically Correct and I was pleased he restrained himself from using 00 buck shot to register his opinion oof trespassers; and yes our property is fenced and posted.

Wow, they really think they have power here.

I was informed by the HOA that they were going fine me $1000 a day until the offending striations and machinery were removed. I informed them that I and my property are not part of the HOA and if their inspectors set foot on my property again, I would have them arrested or let my Grandfather loose with his double barrel. They went nuts and called the County Sheriffs Office, having lived here for generations I know the Sheriff. He came out and asked me what was going on and I told him. He also visited the HOA and heard their demands that he take immediate action to ‘protect’ their inspectors. They were less than happy when he informed them that since my property is posted and fenced I was well within my rights to not allow them on my land. Also because of our livestock a 12 ga is not unreasonable because of predators. He also informed them that as I am not a member of the HOA, I have no requirement to allow them on my land and if he gets another call he will arrest the ‘inspectors’ for Criminal ‘Trespass’. I have since been sent a letter form the HOA’s lawyer telling to cease and desist all operations until they get a the court date because they are suing me for ‘damaging the value of their property.’ I forwarded it to my lawyer who, after he got done laughing was amazed. First because a court has too issue a cease and desist order and secondly we’ve been here farming for four generations. I have spoken with the HOA board and told them too leave us alone or we’ll be more than happy to play our lawyer is better than their lawyer.

Oh, the developer did them dirty.

I was informed that the Developer of their property assured them, I’d be selling my land for development to a organization like his, that has since dissolved into the ether. They were more than a little surprised when I told them, that we’re currently training the fifth generation to take over and we have no intention of selling our farm, period. Seems the developer left them with impression that I was selling my property to be developed like my neighbors had been, only to make his money and run. God have Mercy on over zealous HOAs.

Wow, that HOA got scammed by the developer and put in their place by the landowner. Love to see it.

Check out what some of the people in the comments had to say about it.

It is baffling.

Only people on power trips want to run an HOA.

I would have loved to see (but not smell) that.

It really should be basic knowledge for everyone.

People just love to complain.

When will HOA’s realize they have no power over non-members.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.