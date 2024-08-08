A No-Show Hotel Customer Disputed The Non-Refundable Charge But Lost. Now He Wants The Hotel To Pay Him Back And Include Interest.

A lot of people seem to think that a policy only applies when they want it to and that staff can overrule a policy if a customer pressures them hard enough.

The real world doesn’t work that way, but some people refuse to believe it, like the hotel no-show in this story.

Check out what happened when he pursued a hotel for a refund.

I tried to warn someone not to dispute his no-show charge, but they never listen. The gentleman called me a couple weeks later when he got his credit card bill. I explained to him our no-show policy and that he wouldn’t be getting a refund.

The customer was relentless.

I advised against a dispute because when you dispute a charge because it wasn’t fraud.

The bank will front you the money while they investigate, but it’s only a loan until they have proof of fraud. But he disputed the charge and I easily won, proving that he willfully did purchase these rooms, and was informed of the no-show policy.

And he keeps digging himself deeper and deeper into a hole.

Then the bank billed him back for the money they fronted him. He called me again that I had to pay it, including interest. I said no and hung up.

Cold blooded!

Here’s what people are saying.

That’s nice to read. I imagine they have some sort of compassionate grounds policy.

Plus, they may worry you’d tell the media or put on social media that you got billed after a car accident.

That was really nice of them! I’m not sure how you flake for this, though.

I’m sure it happens all of the time. It makes me so mad when people abuse small businesses like this.

Interesting. I guess you have to pick your battles.

Just pay it and move on.

