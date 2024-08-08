August 8, 2024 at 2:45 am

A No-Show Hotel Customer Disputed The Non-Refundable Charge But Lost. Now He Wants The Hotel To Pay Him Back And Include Interest.

A lot of people seem to think that a policy only applies when they want it to and that staff can overrule a policy if a customer pressures them hard enough.

The real world doesn’t work that way, but some people refuse to believe it, like the hotel no-show in this story.

Check out what happened when he pursued a hotel for a refund.

I tried to warn someone not to dispute his no-show charge, but they never listen.

The gentleman called me a couple weeks later when he got his credit card bill.

I explained to him our no-show policy and that he wouldn’t be getting a refund.

The customer was relentless.

I advised against a dispute because when you dispute a charge because it wasn’t fraud.

The bank will front you the money while they investigate, but it’s only a loan until they have proof of fraud.

But he disputed the charge and I easily won, proving that he willfully did purchase these rooms, and was informed of the no-show policy.

And he keeps digging himself deeper and deeper into a hole.

Then the bank billed him back for the money they fronted him.

He called me again that I had to pay it, including interest.

I said no and hung up.

Cold blooded!

Here’s what people are saying.

That’s nice to read. I imagine they have some sort of compassionate grounds policy.

Plus, they may worry you’d tell the media or put on social media that you got billed after a car accident.

Source: Reddit/Tales From The Front Desk

That was really nice of them! I’m not sure how you flake for this, though.

Source: Reddit/Tales From The Front Desk

I’m sure it happens all of the time. It makes me so mad when people abuse small businesses like this.

Source: Reddit/Tales From The Front Desk

Interesting. I guess you have to pick your battles.

Source: Reddit/Tales From The Front Desk

Just pay it and move on.

