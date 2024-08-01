A Strange Guy Wanted Access To Her Apartment Complex But She Refused, So He Called Her Out For Denying Him Entry

When you live in an apartment complex, it can be hard to tell who actually lives there.

So, what do you do when someone wants in without a key?

It can feel rude to not let someone in, but for this woman, she decided it was better to be safe than sorry.

Let’s get all the details…

AITA for not letting someone into my apartment complex? Today while walking (26F) around my apartment complex there was a man I did not recognize trying to get into one of the main doors.

This made her nervous…

After attempting to get in without a fob, he walked up to me and rudely asked if I could let him in. To which I replied, “I’m not going in there.” After I said that, he said, “Ok, which door are you going into then? I’ll follow you” in an annoyed tone. At this point I did not reply, and I started walking away.

But it didn’t end there…

He began to follow me, and I began to feel uncomfortable. I then walked across the street away from the apartment, so he would stop following me. After this he called me an a****, and began knocking on the gym window for someone to let him in. Am I actually wrong for not letting him in? I will admit my approach to saying no might have been rude, but I felt uncomfortable.

Let’s see what the comments said…

This Reddit user praises her for standing her ground.

Another commenter agreed the complex is locked for a reason.

Overall, everyone thinks he did the safest thing.

Some people even had similar experiences, too!

Always trust your gut, even if it makes you look like the a-hole!

You can take that to the bank.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.