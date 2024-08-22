Grandma Kept Yelling At Her Grandson, So A Neighbor Recorded Everything To Show Her How It Sounded

Sometimes eavesdropping isn’t the most terrible thing to do. It is saddening how some situation require gathering evidence.

This is the story of a little boy facing abuse at home, and when this poster couldn’t take it anymore, she recorded what she heard.

Then she sent it to the abuser so they could hear what they sounded like to others.

Check out the full story!

AITA for sending videos of my neighbor to my neighbor I know the title is kinda confusing but here’s the story. So I (22F) lived in a duplex next to a woman well call Darcy(50sF) and her grandson Caleb(10M). Darcy would scream, curse and throw things at Caleb pretty frequently if he did something wrong or she was just in a bad mood.

She knew what was going on…

The walls were pretty thin, so I’d hear almost every word she said to him and it was truly awful. Things like “I never wanted you here.”, “your mom never loved you”, “I used to love kids until you were here”. From my understanding Caleb’s mom, and probably his grandma were druggies and doesn’t really have anyone else to live with. He would come over crying to my apartment all the time and stay over for hours.

Poor kid…

A lot of times Darcy would be gone for hours and hours, so Caleb would come hang out because he was scared to be alone. Darcy wouldn’t take Caleb to school most days, and I could tell. He was ten and couldn’t tell me the months in the year, spell simple words or know what day of the week it was. I called CPS a few times but I don’t think much came of it.

She was asked to gather evidence.

They told me to take videos of her yelling, so I did, and I have a ton of them. One time got so bad I called the cops. I moved out about a month ago, and I still have all these videos of her screaming horrible things and stuff slamming. I want to send them to her, I think she should hear herself and have these awful videos back of herself.

Darcy needs a taste of her own medicine!

She may not change or get anything from it, but I just want her to hear it. I think it’s a really mean thing to do, but I think she should have them. Am I the AH for wanting to send my old neighbor videos of her abusing her grandson?

Some people are proof that evil exists.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about this story.

This person wants this girl to locate any other members of the family who could potentially help.

This person doesn’t think it is a good idea to show the lady those videos.

This person wishes this girl could play a bigger part in the kid’s life.

This person fears that sending those videos might backfire.

This person suggests working with the police and the CPS instead.

It is true, sending those videos might exacerbate the situation.

But the lady really needs to stop her abusive behavior!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.