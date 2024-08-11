Amazon Customer Said A Driver Faked Confirmation Photos After He Forgot To Take Them After Delivery

Who’s ready to laugh?!?!

A woman named Mandy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when an Amazon driver kind of/sort of botched a delivery to her house.

Mandy explained, “So you know how Amazon takes a picture of your package when they deliver it? Well I got three packages in the mail from Amazon today. I was going through my emails and found the picture the driver sent affiliated with all three of these different orders. And I cannot stop laughing.”

The photo Mandy showed viewers showed a packaged laying in the middle of the road…

She explained, “So I’m guessing that he forgot to take a picture at my house of the packages and somewhere along his route, decided he needed to cover his tracks. The thing is, I’m not sure this was the smartest way of going about that.”

Mandy continued, “He just thought I’ll grab a package and drop it in the middle of the road. I don’t think, he’s covering his tracks for his boss for real, if he delivered it there.”

She ended her video by saying, “Please tell me I’m not the only one that cracks up at this.”

