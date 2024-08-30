Elementary School Teacher Wouldn’t Let A Nauseous Student Go To The Water Fountain, So The Student Gave The Teacher A Reason To Immediately Change Her Clothes

When you’re in school and not feeling well, it’s hard to act like everything’s okay.

In today’s story, one elementary school student thinks the nausea will go away after a trip to the water fountain.

But the teacher wouldn’t let her go.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Won’t let elementary school students leave because you don’t trust them? My school was very strict about bathroom and water breaks, and didn’t trust us not to wander the halls. I wasn’t the smartest child, but I was perfectly behaved. I never asked to leave unless I needed to actually do something, never used the nurse to get out of class (especially since it was my mom), and always listened to the teacher.

She wasn’t feeling well but didn’t want to make a big deal out of it.

One day in art I was feeling nauseous. I didn’t verbalize this, because I thought I could deal with it myself. I didn’t want all the extra attention. In my head I thought, sometimes I feel better after drinking some water.

The teacher wouldn’t let her go to the water fountain.

So in the middle of working on my art project I walk up to my teacher and ask “can I go get some water at the water fountain?” “No,” she replied. I sulked back to my desk and kept working on my project.

She started feeling even worse.

It started getting worse and worse so I walked up to my teacher again, and asked in the best brown nose tone I could muster, “Can I go to the water fountain please?” She responded, “No, go back to your seat, don’t ask again.”

She involuntarily got revenge on the teacher.

Then, I got the feeling in my stomach, the one where you know it’s too late. I puked ALL over her shoes and outfit, and then I was sent to go talk to my mom about how I puked all over my teacher and wanted to go home.

I wonder if the teacher would’ve said “yes” if she had asked to see the school nurse.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

One reader had a similar experience at school.

Yet another reader had a story about getting sick at school.

This reader had an even more serious problem that the teacher ignored.

Here’s another story about a student who was sick at school.

It’s crazy how many people had similar stories!

Teachers apparently need to listen to their students more often.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.