Annoying Neighbor Kept Blasting His Music And Acting Like A Villain, So This Ingenious Woman Decided To Deliver Revenge in True Disney Princess Style

Although “let it go” is a good sentiment, sometimes, you just can’t.

An ingenious woman shared the tale of how she dealt with an annoying neighbor in true Disney Princess style.

I delivered revenge like a Disney princess So, here in my block, we have this neighbor who is just the combination of every bad neighbor habit.

We’re in for a ride.

To make things more visual, we’re mainly talking about half a block here, the majority of the houses are two stories, except the one in the middle that is a car detailing and accessories store, so this store’s roof, makes every house on this half block visible to each other. So, the major complaint is the noise, this guy blasts trash music all day long, which would not be a problem if he respected the volume and time allowed. Everyone in the block has called the police because of the noise after 12am at least once.

She and others tried to handle the issue without resorting to more extreme measures.

When my family called the police (at 3 am) the police told us that the sound had already exceeded the permitted decibels since before the street began. But I guess money is not a problem for this guy, because he keeps doing it. Since everybody was calling the police on him because of the noise, he decided to call the police because of the noise… Of a newborn baby crying (when the policemen arrived they told the guy to shut up, so that was a mini-win). Besides, this guy’s also a creep, that keeps staring through every window. The majority of the neighbors had installed tinted windows or curtains because of this particular guy. I literally couldn’t enjoy sunlight because this dude kept staring at my window whenever my underaged sister was in the room. Obviously there’s more, but these were the major complaints. Cue the revenge.

He had it coming.

Since this dude is used to be awake during the night blasting terrible music, he sleeps basically all morning, and absolutely hates birds chirping because it wakes him up. You can literally hear him complaining and closing the windows when the birds start singing. So I decided to plan based on that. I asked every neighbor if they were ok with the birds chirping. The majority said they love it. Then I asked the detailing store if I could scatter some seeds on their roof to attract birds. The owner said ABSOLUTELY YES, because the guy threw trash at the store’s roof, so every single week the owner had to clean the gutters.

Wow. It’s clear everyone agrees this guy needs a lesson.

So I started scattering the seeds every day at 5 am on the store’s roof, and in less than 1 week, I have a full army of birds. I also started putting things like leaves, twigs, dog hair, and other things so the birds could build nests nearby. In my window, there’s also water for the birdies. Now, the most delicious part of my revenge, was when I decided the birds needed a little treat.

He’s about to have a true Disney villain experience.

I have a friend who breeds insects for people to feed their exotic pets, so I asked him for 100 crickets to feed the birds. He gave me an amazing discount and the next day, I was also scattering crickets in that roof. The birds started eating the crickets, but obviously, they couldn’t eat them all, so the rest of the dozens of crickets that escaped, ran to the nearest shelter… The noisy neighbor’s open balcony.

Ha!

You may think “Couldn’t he just kill the birds or something?”… Well, he tried, but the odds are in our favor, because the birds that come chirping on his windows are PROTECTED BY AMBIENTAL LAW, so if he tries to harm them, he’ll pay a much more expensive fine then the sound pollution one. Now, my block is the only place in the ghetto where you can wake up every day like a Disney princess, with more than 30 birds chirping, and the sounds of a very distressed evil neighbor.

Sweet, magical revenge.

