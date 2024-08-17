Bad Roommates Refuse To Take Responsibility For A Disgusting Fridge, So When She Finally Moves Out She Refuses To Do Their Dirty Work

College rooming situations can be tricky, especially when delegating household chores.

Ultimately, it’s all about how you handle these tough situations that define your college experience.

Some choose to buy their own fridge to avoid conflict! Unique? Yes. Wrong?

That’s for you to decide.

Let’s read the Reddit article below to learn more.

AITA for refusing to use the fridge and having two of my own?

I (F21) live in a college apartment that houses four. We all have bedrooms, but we share a living room and kitchen space. I moved in with one friend, but the other two girls seemed pretty nice. Quickly into the year, I noticed the fridge getting crowded and starting to smell. I shot a text to our group chat that the fridge was too full and there was some rotting food, so I asked if everyone could double-check and make sure none of it was their’s. They all agreed, but over the next few days, it didn’t get better.

My friend removed what was her’s, but there was still a lot of rotting food and some sticky stuff forming. At Christmas break, everyone went home, while I stayed (I had to work). I finally decided that I was going to clean the entire fridge, and warned the chat that I was throwing out anything rotten or expired. They said they were fine with that, and about 95% of the food in there was unusable.

It took close to five hours to finish, plus the dumpster was down four stories. I took pictures of rotten meats, moldy leftovers, and liquefied vegetables. It was a disgusting experience, and I even ran some of the shelves through the dishwasher.

I texted the chat that we should come up with a plan to prevent this, and suggested splitting the fridge up by person. My friend texted privately and said that she wouldn’t have enough room for her stuff if we did that. I just chalked it up to the fridge already being messy before we moved in and let it go. Spring semester, it started happening again, and I just got fed up. I moved food that belonged to me to my room. My boyfriend was moving, so he offered to give me his fridge too. I took it, and my friend mentioned using it as a living room fridge. I just moved it into my room and used one for food, one for drinks.

I saw them texting again towards the end of the year that the fridge smelled and for everyone to check, and I just said that I had my own fridges in my room. This didn’t sit well, and one of our roommates even stopped speaking to us before they moved out.

My friend mentioned that since I was the last to leave, I should check to make sure that everything was clean. This made me angry, since I wasn’t even using the fridge, but she had done a lot of cleaning herself, so I did. Of course, it was still disgusting, but I just let her know and didn’t bother to clean it.

Most have agreed with me that it’s not my job to clean up after others, and it’s valid to choose not to participate in using the fridge. However, my roommates were being incredibly passive aggressive about it, and some of my other friends and family think I should have just sucked it up and helped them keep it clean because “that’s what living with people is like”.

One Redditor called out the fact that this woman was a roommate, not a maid.

Another user noted it is possible to live in a clean environment with more people than this woman had.

Another commenter found it humorous that this somehow was pinned back on the OP after the new fridges were added.

And finally, one Redditor just pointed out the fact that she was NTA — and none of this was fair.

Keeping the peace in living situations is difficult!

