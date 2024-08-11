Barmaid Made Fun Of The Drink He Ordered, So He Embarrassed Her With A Sob Story About His Mom And Got The Last Laugh

I don’t drink a whole lot of beer like I did in my younger years, so I tend to order a vodka and soda if I go to a bar these days.

That’s a reasonable drink for a grown man, right?

Well, apparently not…

Because a few weeks ago I ordered that very drink and the female barkeep laughed in my face.

Weird, right?

And I guess that wasn’t an isolated incident.

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.

A barmaid laughed at my drink order. “I was on holiday with my son (14) and we were watching the football in a bar in the evening. I don’t really drink but do enjoy a cocktail while on holiday. The server came by and asked if we wanted drinks, I asked for a Pina Colada and she sniggered a little at the order and kind of laughed out an “okay” then walked off to make it.

That’s weird…

This annoyed me a little, I’m just a grown man wanting to drink a tasty cocktail what’s wrong with that? When she brought the drink back I got my petty revenge. As she was placing the drink on the table I said, “My mum loved these, God rest her. I always have one on the anniversary of her passing to remember her.”

That did the trick!

She looked horrified and tried to shuffle off quickly, so I asked her for a cocktail stirrer so she had to come back again. When she came back I took a sip from the straw, kissed my hand and pointed to the sky trying to look sad. She was so visibly uncomfortable I had to stifle my own laughs. She noticeably avoided our table multiple times after this.”

Isn’t it time we let men be men and order fruity drinks if they want to?

