Budget Rental Car Customer Said She Was Stranded At A Location After They Ran Out of Cars. – ‘We got verbally harassed, we got stranded in unsafe situations.’

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about how things didn’t exactly go as planned when she went to a Budget Rent a Car location to pick up a vehicle.

In a lengthy video, she explained that she rented a car from Budget to accommodate her disabled mother who was visiting and she believed everything would be fine…until she got the to car rental office.

She said, “I walk in, there’s a line out the door of this little cubicle in the back of this facility.”

The woman said she heard other customers complain about how bad the cars they rented were and when it was her turn, she was told no cars were available.

The situation only got worse and she explained one interaction with a Budget employee and said, “I explained to him the whole situation, and then he started getting an attitude with me. And I’m like, ‘I keep trying to explain to you why this happened.’ I was like, ‘There is no reason that this should have happened.’”

She continued, “I paid almost $400 for a vehicle for the weekend and I barely got to use it and I got, we got ******** harassed, we got verbally harassed, we got stranded in unsafe situations with no opportunities.”

The woman added, “What do we do about this situation?”

