Dad Wants To Buy The Kids Neon Clothes, And Mom Finally Relents. But When He Wants Them To Wear Them On A Family Outing, He Expects Her To Dress Them.

Every parents, especially the Mom, dreams about dressing their child up to be the cutest little baby on Earth. My Mom was famously guilty of this.

When I was leaving the hospital after being born, she even taped the hat she had picked out to my head so that the outfit wouldn’t be messed up!

But when this user took a bold stand against dressing her kids in neon, it caused an outrageous fight between her and her husband.

Was her husband wrong to want to dress them in something he knew she didn’t like?

Decide for yourself!

AITA For Refusing To Personally Dress My Children In Outfits That My Husband Likes But I Don’t? I (32f) have two children, “Theo” (2m) and “Chloe” (0.8f) with my husband “Todd” (30m). I loathe neon colors. Absolutely cannot. It’s great if other people like it but there is something about it for me that irks my soul. I refuse to wear it and therefore refuse to dress my children in it. Todd knows this and has given me stuff in neon whenever he wants to do a joke. Whatever, it’s his money that I’m donating to Goodwill or tossing into the trash. I’ve even told him explicitly that I will never love him enough to wear it for him, which he laughs off but I’m only half joking.

When Theo was born I wasn’t as far as I would’ve liked to have been in my career. But I got a promotion and now that I have the money I’ve been going a little overboard in dressing my kids up in cute outfits and taking pictures. Not to post on social media but for baby books and stuff. I blame my mom and grandma for this. One day while we were out as a family we came across a clothing store and I saw a cute little dress for my daughter so we went in to buy it. While there, on the clearance rack, there was this neon green one piece that caught my husband’s eye.

He showed it to me and asked if this would fit Theo. I just stared at him and told Todd to LOOK at our son and then look at what he was holding and he accurately determined that it was too small. I then said it looked like it would fit Chloe perfectly. Todd asked if we could get it and I gave a quick and firm “No,” When he asked why I simply said that I wasn’t going to dress “my daughter” in that and told him to put it back.

That’s what triggered the “she’s my daughter too” argument. I just walked away, paid for the clothes I wanted, and went to the car. My husband met us there and he bought the damn thing. I sighed and decided to relent and Todd felt victorious.

Fast forward to next week and we’re getting ready to go to a family outing as I’m getting ready Todd tells me that he would like Chloe to wear the neon green outfit and I told him “okay.”

About an hour later we’re at the door and I ask him where’s Chloe and Todd looks at me confused. Since Todd told me he wanted her to wear the outfit I assumed he’d be the one to dress her in it but then he reminded me that I was the one who usually dressed the kids.

I looked at him and told Todd that if I have to get Chloe ready I wasn’t going to put her in that outfit and that he would have to wash it to make sure it would never go “missing.”

Todd got upset and told me that I was undermining his rights as a father. I told him that he clearly didn’t care if our daughter wore that outfit because he was unwilling to dress her himself. This led to an argument and we didn’t go out. Since it wasn’t my side of the family I wasn’t too angry but’s been a few days and Todd’s still upset. AITA?

