A Customer Wanted A New Product Even Though Hers Worked Fine, So He Packaged Her Original Piece Up And Gave It To Her As “New”

I tricked a computer store customer Long time ago, I was doing part time in a retail computer store. One day a customer brought in a mouse, complaining it was defective. I noticed it had an obvious bent connector. This was an older type connection that’s circular, with pins that you need to reasonably line up with the port to connect.

I explained the problem, that the pins need to line up to the holes, and warned to be careful not to force it in if the pins aren’t lined up because you might damage it. I bent the pin slightly back, demonstrated how to connect, and showed it working. She gets defensive and says it’s the mouse’s fault for being hard to connect (kinda right) and wants me to replace it with a new mouse.

We go back and forth a few times, where I explain there’s nothing defective with her mouse and she blames something and restates her demand. Eventually she just says, “I don’t care,” and wants a manager. At this point, a new mouse isn’t worth the effort, and she probably won’t break the new one now. I tell her I’ll be back and take the mouse into the back repair area to do a swap. There I noticed intact discarded packaging for the exact mouse and get an idea.

After wiping down her mouse, I take one of the boxes and repackage and resticker it. When I bring it to the front, I hand it to the customer saying, “Here’s your mouse.”

After giving a self-satisfied smirk, she takes it and leaves the store.

