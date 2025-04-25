Employee Tries To Organize Shirts On A Table In A Way That Will Make It Easy For Customers To Find Their Size, But When The Manager Insists That He Do It Differently, There’s a Huge, Expensive Disaster

Managers don’t always think through their decisions.

Sometimes if they would listen to the employees that are doing the grunt work they’d realize that the employees know what they’re doing!

In today’s story, a retail clothing store employee is attempting to organize shirts on a table.

The manager butts in, and it ends in a huge disaster.

Let’s read all the details.

You want all the shirts stacked on the edge of the table? Sure thing boss. So I work at a clothing store on the sales floor. My job is basically to interact with customers to help them get what they’re looking for and also, fold, organize and store clothes. Now during my shift, there was this table that was just PACKED with clothes with piles that went super tall.

This seemed like the obvious place to start.

So I decided to start with that table.

And as I was working I noticed that there was a shelf under the table, that was empty, and those shelfs are normally use as storage for excess. And so my plan was to make normal piles and then store the excess in those shelfs.

Here are the rules for organizing clothes…

Cuz some of the rules of how thing should look just say that you only need like 2 or 3 items of each size, per pile, and to sort them from biggest size at the bottom, to smallest at the top. And there’s also like an unwritten one, where, if the pile ends up small, to then add more until it reaches the bottom of the price sign. So I do that, I make piles that reach the bottom of the sign and then store the rest.

The manager did not like this plan.

Now, as I was starting to store the excess. One of the managers passes by and asks what I was doing. And so I explain what I already said here, and he doesn’t like it, and he tells me to put everything on the table. So I explain to him, why that’s a bad idea, because it can make it harder for customers to get their size and easier for then to make a mess accidentally. But he doesn’t care and just tells me to put everything back. So I do and just stack them. And the piles end up being very tall.

Uh oh. I sense a disaster about to happen!

I’m 6’2″ and some of the piles reached my chest. But that’s what the boss wanted, so I finished and went away to do something else. Now, for context, our store also has like a baby/toddler area, so obviously, parents sometimes bring their kids to buy clothes for them. Now, after I had left that table to work on something else, a father stood next to the table to wait for his wife and he had his kid on his shoulder.

This is really bad!

I don’t remember why, maybe it was to burp it, or calmed it down, IDK. But now, as the father was swinging from side to side to calm the baby, he accidentally hit the side of the table. And some of the piles that were on that side fell down, behind the father. And as if it was a sign of the universe to show I had the right idea, just as the father was turning around to see that happened, the baby puked and because of the momentum, covered a lot of the shirts that were now on the floor.

That was an expensive mess!

And so, we had no choice but to throw away those dirty clothes now. And there were a lot. Plus it got expensive, cuz each shirt cost like 10 bucks and there was easily like 10-15 maybe 20 shirts on the floor, so we lost a couple hundred bucks there. And the worst part is that, the first manager that told me to just stack them, tried to pass the blame unto me. But I explain what happened to another manager and they put the blame back on that first manager and him pay for the damages.

I’m glad he didn’t get stuck having to pay for the damaged shirts.

I feel bad for the dad though.

That was probably really embarrassing for him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, this doesn’t seem right.

It would be illegal to make the manager pay.

When will managers learn?

This is a good question.

That disaster could’ve been easily avoided.

If only managers would listen.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.