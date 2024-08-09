Delayed Flight And Airport Rush Cause Conflict, But They Got Their Point Across With A Small Nudge

During a hectic day at the airport, one traveler found themselves dealing with a delayed flight and the chaos of navigating through busy terminals.

With tempers already frayed, a tiny nudge to the offending party’s suitcase became the perfect response to the inconsiderate behavior.

What exactly happened?

Take a look at the story!

Block my way: get nudged! I had a funny encounter, about five minutes ago. For context, I just needed to quickly walk to another gate at the airport right now, for the third time. With my 1.2 hour flight already being delayed by 1.5 hours. So I used one of those horizontal escalators at the airport. Like a 50m long treadmill. Whatever they are called. I am not a native speaker. Mine was one the right, and to my left there was another one going in the opposite direction. The usual setup.

Sounds very status quo so far.

When I was nearing the end of my treadmillator (I shall call them like this from now on), I was going to step off, obviously. From the right, there came a guy, apparently also in a slight hurry, about to enter the treadmillator to my left, going in the opposite direction. He had to pass my exit, to enter his treadmillator. That gentleman decided to cut across my landing zone so very close, he left me virtually no space to step off. Oh, and he was pulling a trolley suitcase behind him, of course.

He’s about to get something he deserved, isn’t he?

So, since I was not in the most tranquil mood anymore, and that gentleman forced me to freeze, mid-stride, I stepped off my treadmillator, giving his rapidly pulled-along trolley the tiniest little nudge, with my left big toe. Mind you, I did not, in any way, kick his suitcase. It was a gentle nudge against the wheel, nothing more. But if you walk swiftly, you of course notice when your trolley makes a little sideways jump. Even if it just jumps five centimeters… He said: “Hey!!!” in a rather annoyed voice, but I did not even bother to turn around and look at him. I just proceeded in my direction, acting as if nothing happened.

What happened? I didn’t see anything…

Take home message: If you leave me no space to step off a moving belt, by cutting my path so close, prepare to have your walking rhythm ever so slightly disturbed…

Despite the frustration of delays and crowded terminals, this traveler found a subtle way to stand their ground against rudeness.

What does Reddit think of this petty revenge?

This person gives it an A+.



This person gives an alternative method.

This person is over people like the man who blocked him.

When someone blocks your way, sometimes a little nudge is all it takes to restore order.

Just make sure you do it gently.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.