August 17, 2024 at 10:49 am

Do You Think Your Car’s Transmission Might Be Failing? This Mechanic Tells You The Signs To Look For.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@genuineautomotiveatx

As someone who had a car transmission basically blow up on me on the highway before, I’m gonna go ahead and say that you need to listen to this guy.

He works at a shop called Genuine Automotive in Austin, Texas and he talked to TikTok viewers about what they need to pay attention to about their vehicle’s transmission…or they might end up in a whole lot of trouble.

The man told viewers they might have a failing transmission “If you’re pushing on the accelerator and if you have a tachometer, and the tachometer is going up and you can hear your engine revving, but you’re not accelerating.”

He added, “The other way is if you’re accelerating hard, you can hear your engine revving up if you don’t have a tachometer, but you’re not feeling the acceleration as well in correlation when you’re pushing the gas pedal.”

Check out his video.

Signs that your vehicle may be experiencing transmission failure

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

This viewer added to what the mechanic had to say.

Another TikTok user shared how they do it.

And this individual chimed in.

Keep your eyes and ears open!

