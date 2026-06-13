Woman Goes No Contact With Toxic Sisters-in-Law and Refuses to Attend Family Gatherings

Sometimes, protecting your peace means setting firm boundaries with family.

This woman has been married for ten years and shares a young daughter with her husband. Over the years, she has had repeated conflicts with her sisters-in-law because of their toxic and manipulative attitude. Eventually, she decided to cut contact with them completely for her own well-being.

This is a common situation among in-laws. Complicated family dynamics can truly affect peace and harmony at home. Read the full story below and weigh in if her decision is justified.

AITA for not caring about my nieces or nephews? Ugh, god! I (41F) have been together with my husband (41M) for ten years. We have a young daughter together. Husband has 2 sisters that I have no contact with. Both sisters have horribly toxic behavior.

Meey Lily and Patty…

Several years ago, middle sister, Lily (38F), started spreading rumours about me in the family, tried to manipulate my husband to leave me, and insinuated that I’m a gold digger stealing my husband’s family’s money. (Dear, I put myself through university and worked 4 jobs during my Masters. I would never ask anyone to support me).

Youngest sister, Patty (36F), is the definition of high school bully mean girl. Nothing is ever good enough for her. She is always the victim and never wrong. She constantly tries to one-up everyone in every situation. And she lacks empathy and is just awful. For these reasons and many more, I’m no contact. I’m too old for this crap, and life is too short.

This woman decided not to spend time with them.

Here’s where I maybe the jerk. Every summer period, there are several family dinners and BBQs together. If the sisters are there, I will not attend. My husband gets frustrated with me because “it’s an opportunity to spend time with the kids.” Lily has 2 boys, and Patty has 2 girls. I do not have any problems with my husband taking our daughter to see his family. He is free to do as he pleases. But I told him I do not want to spend time with his sisters, and I don’t care about their kids.

She would rather stay at home to protect her peace.

The kids have always been an excuse to overlook their horrible behavior, and I’m done pretending to play “happy family” with them. Obviously, I don’t want anything bad to happen to their kids, and those kids are innocent people that deserve happiness. But they’re not my problem or obligation to see. I don’t even know the children. I don’t have contact with the sisters and have no interest in faking nice so that the family can have a few “good” photos together. Ugh. I’d rather sit at home by myself and protect my peace. AITA?

Honestly, it sounds like OP has reached her limit after years of dealing with drama and disrespect. She is not stopping her husband or daughter from seeing the family. She is simply choosing not to participate herself. While family gatherings can be important, nobody should be expected to tolerate toxic treatment just to keep up appearances.

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Let’s check out what other Reddit users have to say about this.

Here’s a sensible point.

This person has a similar experience.

You don’t have to see them, according to this user.

This one can relate, too.

Finally, this one explains it clearly.

Protecting your peace is a form of self-respect.

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