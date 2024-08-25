August 25, 2024 at 7:21 pm

Doritos Customer Showed Viewers What She Found In A Bag And It’s Not Pretty. – ‘It looks like a chicken tender, but it won’t even break.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@patriciaisabelle

What in the world is going on with Doritos…?

A woman named Patricia took to TikTok to show viewers about how things went Sideways when she bought a bag of the popular chips.

Source: TikTok

Patricia was happily eating her bag of snacks when she noticed something was amiss.

She said, “I found this thing in here. This is not a Dorito. I don’t know what this is. It looks like a chicken tender.”

Patricia showed viewers a huge orange glob and she said she couldn’t break the object.

Source: TikTok

She asked viewers, “Like, what’s wrong with this bag? It’s $7.29 for this bag. That’s expensive as is, to get a freaking…I don’t know what this is. I mean, it looks like a chicken tender, but it won’t even break.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@patriciaisabelle

@Doritos please explain….. #fyp#foryou#foryoupage#doritos#shocked#foodie#foodtok

♬ original sound – Patricia Isabelle

Patricia posted a follow-up video and said that she was given three coupons by PepsiCo for Frito-Lay products and added, “I’m saying I just want to know what it is. It’s so simple. Like, ‘It’s okay. It’s a clump of cheese.’ Fine. Just let me know…so I can have that peace of mind, because I sat there and ate 30 minutes worth of Doritos, and I don’t know what that thing is, and I don’t know what I consumed.”

Hmmm….

@patriciaisabelle

Thanks for the coupons but… 🥹 #fyp#foryou#foryoupage#doritos#trending#viral#chips#lays#eating#foodie#foodtok#foodietiktok#wow

♬ original sound – Patricia Isabelle

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person has an idea of what it might be…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker might be right.

Source: TikTok

That doesn’t look good…

