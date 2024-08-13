Driver’s Ed Instructor Told A Student To Pretend The “Parking Lot” Was Full, So A Student Maliciously Complied And Just Kept Driving In Circles

Learning to drive can be tricky, but in today’s story, one student in driver’s ed found a way to make it a little bit more fun thanks to malicious compliance.

Let’s see how the driving lesson plays out…

Pretend The Lot Is Full Many decades ago, when I was a student enrolled in driving school, the instructor told me to “pretend the lot is full and park the car.” It was very early in the morning, so the shopping mall lot where we were practicing parking was empty.

OP really did “pretend the lot is full” to the point where there wasn’t anywhere to park.

I knew that the ‘pretend it’s full’ part was meant to emphasize the importance of driving slowly and cautiously and centering the car between the lines, but my teenage brain couldn’t resist the obvious opportunity for MC. I slowly drove up and down the lanes and around that lot for at least 5 minutes before the instructor finally got flustered and barked, “What are you waiting for?! Park the car!”

Thankfully the instructor wasn’t upset once he understood why OP didn’t park the car.

“You told me to pretend the lot is full.” I give the instructor full props for accepting the MC humor of the moment as I watched him shake his head while his expression morphed from anger through realization and into a smiling instruction to, “Just park the car.”

Honestly, the student was just following the instructions! I’m glad the instructor got the joke.

