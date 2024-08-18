Employees At A Neighboring Company Wouldn’t Stop Parking In His Lot, So He Decided To Teach Them A Lesson

Parking wars…they never seem to end, do they?

Park in our lot and deny it. Good luck at getting home. “This happened about 25 years ago. Our office moved to a new location in an industrial park in the city. Across the road was a food service company and they started work very early in the morning. Our company is a large logistics delivery company. We had very limited employee parking along the perimeter of the property. For several weeks we had random cars in the parking lot every morning. It is important to note that the food company had lots of land but very limited parking, the rest of their property was an overgrown field.

I would go over and speak to the manager and request that they remind their employees that they could not park on private property. Simple friendly and neighborly request. Fast forward a few weeks and this specific car keeps showing up randomly in our lot. We are not a huge office and know it is not anyone at our office. I make the trek over to the food company across the road and asked them to remind their employee not to park in our lot due to our limited space. The food company office manager started getting irritated, copped an attitude and told me that their employees would do no such thing and they have all been told not to park in our lot.

I am quite mad at their attitude and I am a petty person. We had two spare delivery vans that day so I took the keys and parked one on each side of the car only a couple of inches from the vehicle. Took the keys with me and waited. I am out of the office for a bit and lo and behold we get a call from the food company. They had to work to call in as our office number is unlisted and they have to go through a 1-800 number and work to get routed to the correct office phone. They are calling because, Surprise! Apparently an employee wants to go home but cannot get into his car. Cue me coming back to the office and before moving the vehicles I walked over to the food company and asked them if there was a problem.

The office manager sheepishly asked me to move the vans blocking their employees car to which I respond “you mean the car that does not belong to anyone at your office?” I then kindly reminded her hat they need to speak to their staff about the parking situation. I moved the vans and watched a guy head out to his car refusing to look in my direction and head home for the night. Less than a week later the field next to the Food company was graded and a new gravel parking lot was made. Never saw them park a car on our lot since.”

