Golf Course Owners Turned Down His Request To Make Their Club Disability-Friendly, So He Gets Revenge By Building A Competing Golf Course That Becomes Wildly Popular

In many stories, rich guys are always portrayed as the bad guys. But not in this story.

Because this one is about a wealthy man who cares so much for his wife that he went above and beyond the make sure she was included.

Let’s take a look!

A rich man and his golf course This isn’t my story. It’s kind of a famous story near where I’m from, and I just thought I’d bring it to the masses.

You’re gonna like this guy.

There is a very rich man where my wife is from. He started a real estate company, and its now a household name. This guy has tons of money and then some leftover. Let’s call him Dave.

Dave and his wife are avid golfers.

Dave was also a very avid golfer. He lived in a very affluent neighborhood that had a golf course. He and his wife played there frequently, as his wife also loved to golf.

However, his wife got into an accident.

One day, his wife is in a small plane crash, and she is severely injured. It affects her ability to walk, but after a lot of rehab, she learned how to still swing a club despite her injury. She’s not gonna win the Masters or anything, but it allowed her to still participate in her hobby with her husband.

Dave asked the owners to modify the course a bit.

Now, here’s the problem: A few areas of this golf course they frequent are not handicap friendly. So Dave goes to the owner of the golf course, and asks them to make some small modifications to the course so his wife can more easily access some of the holes. Remember, Dave is obscenely wealthy, so he actually offers to pay for all the changes.

They said no, so Dave created his very own golf course!

The owners refuse. So this annoys Dave. What’s a scorned man with almost limitless resources to do? Dave buys a bunch of land nearby, and builds his own golf course. He spares no expense.

And the other golf course lost a lot of business.

The whole thing is easily accessible for his wife, and he did such a good job that it’s considered one of the best courses in my state. NFL players go there. Fancy people get married there. It’s legit. It completely siphoned business from the original course. Petty revenge indeed.

Wow! Talk about splurging on their hobby. Now, let’s find out what other Reddit users have to say about this.

Aww… How sweet!

This user says there’s lots of drama in the golf course.

This one calls it a sweet revenge.

Dave is suddenly the hero.

People are loving him!

Petty revenge? I’d say it’s first-rate, pro-level revenge!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.