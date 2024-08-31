Grandpa Wanted Five Scoops Of Ice Cream, So His Family Found A Creative Way To Honor His Request Without Things Getting Out Of Hand

We can’t always get what we want, because sometimes it’s not what we need – or what’s good for us.

In this sweet story from Reddit, we meet a grandpa with a killer sweet tooth, and his enterprising daughter working to keep him healthy.

This should hit a sweet spot for everyone today!

You want five scoops of ice cream? Okay!

Just a wholesome post about my late grandpa. My grandpa had a lot – and I mean a lot – of health complications including being pre-diabetic. He had an enormous sweet tooth which my grandma had the absolute patience to deal with. Whenever he was able to visit, I live in a town with high pollution so they couldn’t visit often, we would have to hide our dessert.

But grandpa wasn’t fooled. He knew the house was hiding some sweet treats.

Enter the afternoon of the story. We were having a dinner with my immediate family plus grandma and grandpa and had moved on to dessert. We were probably having some kind of cake and had the ice cream out. My mom, his daughter, was scooping the ice cream.

He wasn’t shy about his serving size request.

When it came to his turn, he said “Five scoops of ice cream please.”

But his daughter was ready.

My mom had a stroke of genius idea. Opening the drawer, she grabbed one of those tiny scoops you would use for making cookies and scooped out five scoops. “here you go!” “(mom’s name), That’s not what I meant!” My mom giggling, “What? You have five scoops of ice cream!”

You almost have to laugh – unless it’s you getting shorted the ice cream!

He grumbled, sucked it up, and went to the table (all playful). It’s still my favorite story from him that I remember and I thought it was perfect for this subreddit.

It’s nice to see something sweet on Reddit.

I bet the commenters enjoyed the story too – let’s see what they have to say.

She was able to give him what he asked for without giving him more than he needed.

Family perfection.

