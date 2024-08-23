15-Year-Old Cooks Dinner For His Family One Night A Week, But No Matter What He Makes No One Is Ever Happy. Now He Wants To Stop Cooking Because They’re So Ungrateful.

It can be discouraging to cook for people who don’t appreciate the effort you put into cooking.

Even if you like cooking, that can be tough to take.

This teenager cooks dinner for his family once a week, but his parents and siblings always seem to complain about something instead of appreciating his effort.

Let’s see why everyone is complaining…

AITA for putting no effort into cooking dinner for my family my one night for cooking? In my (15m) family once we turn 12 we’re supposed to cook a dinner for everyone once a week. We start out with help, but at age 14 it’s on us alone to do our one night. So far me, my sister Miley (14f) and my brother Kole (12m) have started. Our younger siblings Shea (10f) and Lincoln (8m) don’t cook yet. Of the three of us I’m the only one who likes cooking. I actually took cooking classes before and I go to a summer camp that’s focused on cooking. I also cook and bake with my grandparents when we see them. Both of them are really good cooks.

He used to put more effort into cooking.

I always tried to make a really nice dinner for us, something we’d really enjoy. My siblings never put any effort in and basically serve whatever. They hate it so I get it. When I started doing something more effort my parents were encouraging. But over time everyone is just so negative about it.

Everyone in his family seems to complain when he puts effort into cooking.

My siblings complain that it’s not burritos or tacos, but then they all want different kinds which is still more effort, or they want me to make pizzas or burgers. My parents complain about the price, they complain about the time it takes me to cook vs my siblings, they complain I’m trying to look better than them. My siblings complain about veggies I include in what I cook. I made a pasta once and they kept saying it was puke because there were veggies. Miley and Kole need to include veggies too (it’s a rule our parents made) but instead of all the whining my siblings just push the veggies aside and refuse to eat them. And my parents praise them for being so fast and cheap.

They set a budget for cooking dinner, but that didn’t stop the complaints.

I asked my parents if they’d be less negative if we decided on a budget for my cooking. They told me yes, so I adjusted what I was cooking to make it work. But they were still negative that I take 10-15 minutes longer and that I’m trying to upstage them in cooking or that I’m showing off.

He decided to cook with zero effort.

So I had enough and the last three weeks I put no effort in. I boil veggies, potatoes, and cook meat and I slap it on a plate. Miley and Kole don’t add gravy or sauce so neither do I.

His family is STILL complaining…

My parents made such a big deal out of it and told me I’m capable of way better and my siblings complained they’re not tacos or burritos. I said I don’t want to make ungrateful people happy with my food when I don’t have to. Dad said I could never make it as a chef. I said it would be different for people paying for food, especially if I was getting SOME appreciation instead of everyone always complaining now. My parents said it’s unacceptable. AITA?

I wouldn’t put in effort either since someone is going to complain no matter what.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader understands why he is discouraged.

Another reader thinks the parents are the ones in the wrong.

This person compares his cooking to a restaurant.

Here’s another vote for the parents being in the wrong…

This reader thinks the decision to stop putting in effort is natural.

It sounds like the teen in this story is a great cook.

It’s really too bad his family doesn’t appreciate his effort.

