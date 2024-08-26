His Friend Watches Too Much “Alpha Bro” Online Content And Didn’t Take Getting Rejected Well, So He Embarrassed Him By Calling Out His Hypocrisy in Front Of Everybody

Do you have the type of friends you can call out when they step out of line?

In this story from Reddit, the author thought she could call out her good friend, only to potentially completely lose him in the process.

AITA for calling out the hypocrisy of an ‘alpha bro’ This one guy in my friend group (all early twenties mixed guy and girl, 7 in total, only good friends with 4 of them) has been consuming some ‘alpha bro’ content that has severely changed his personality and entitlement towards women.

He mentioned that this one girl he has been talking to for some time turned him down when he hit on her (she said he wasn’t her usual type but he was nice blah blah). He was pretty bummed out and we all tried to console him the best way we could. That was until he said “in 20 years when no one wants her, she will regret turning me down.”

Me and the other girls were taken aback by this. I should have kept my trap shut but I said “it’s completely fine to turn down someone you aren’t attracted to, just like how you would have not asked her out if you weren’t attracted to her.”

He was fuming and got up and left (the guys went with him). This happened yesterday and he blocked me. The girls support me but the guys aren’t saying anything. I do think I should have said this later and not when he was actively hurting from the rejection. AITA?

Top comment says she was totally in the right and he needs to grow up.

Another says better to hear the truth now, and hopefully he will apply it later.

The real issue here is toxic masculinity, according to this comment.

Bravo for creating a safe space for the other females in the friend group.

He might be worried about the girl that rejected him in 20 years, but she sure won’t be thinking of him!

