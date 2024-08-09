He Drove His Wife’s Fancy Car To The Office, But Was Shocked When His Co-Worker Got Upset He Wouldn’t Let Him Drive It

Almost everyone has a dream car. And the excitement of finally securing it is a big deal.

But what happens when your co-worker’s share that excitement – and expect to share the vehicle, as well?

This story from Reddit explores that situation.

AITA for not letting my co-worker test drive my wife’s new car?

Me (31M) and my wife (30F) decided that we might try to star a family of our own after landing stable jobs and buying our first house together. During this I asked my wife if she could get her license (she never bothered as she lived in Boston before meeting and marrying me) as I couldn’t ferry our family everywhere and try get to work.

He doesn’t just ask her to get it, he helps her pass!

So, I got my wife a old beater and gave her some driving lessons along with a driving instructor and she passed! She was happy with driving the car I got her but I thought I should treat her, (up till now I drove a 2011 Civic as a family neither of us have ever had a new car) so I put together some of my savings and bought her a brand new Mercedes A220 which she loved!

What an awesome gift he was able to give his wife. I bet he didn’t expect it to be a problem with his co-workers, though.

Now lets get to the main bit of this. About a month after getting the Mercedes, my car (the Civic) decided to give up the ghost. When I took it to the repair shop they said it had various issues including wiring issues causing it to stop supplying power to the engine randomly. My wife told me to take her car to work that day so I took and as I parked up in the lot a co-worker (lets call him X) came up to me from his car.

We have a car guy, don’t we?

He started asking about the car and asked the price and where my Honda went. When I started telling him what happened to my car he cut me off mid-way through and asked if he could test the car. At which point I told him it was my wife’s and that I would like to keep it pristine for her. He gave me a bit off a look and stormed into the office block.

Well that seems like an overreaction. But it gets worse.

As I walked up I got a few weird looks and when I sat down next to my work buddy he said that X told everyone in the office that I am an ******* and that I have changed into a “snob” after getting a new car. I don’t understand what I did wrong other than maybe not letting him drive the car.

You can admire someone’s car – but do it from afar, and don’t expect to get behind the wheel!

