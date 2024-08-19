He Saw An Able-Bodied Person Parking In A Handicap Spot, So He Created A Shopping Cart Barrier Around His Car To Get Revenge

Few things chap me more than people that park in a handicap or new mother space that don’t need it, just don’t want to walk a few extra feet.

Handicap Spaces Are About Accessibility, Not Convenience Many years ago my daughter has been fussy all day long. My wife was ready to pull her own hair out, therefore, I took my daughter with me to the store. She was very young, and pretty, with the cutest little purple wheelchair secondary to Spina Bifida.

Especially when you have a young child, access to close parking with extra door room is a true gift.

We get to the store, unload her wheelchair from the Chevy Suburban, she climbs down into said chair, and off we go. After shopping is done, we’re back at the Suburban reversing the process to load her up and stow the chair.

As I’m loading said chair, dude pulls up next to me in a new Corvette still with paper tags on it. Convertible, containing dude and his trophy, er, significant other. I casually mention that he’s pulled into a row of handicap space without a handicap tag or placard.

He’s says yeah, I know, and saunters off to shop with his SO.

Well I’m a little pissed at this moment, but don’t want to do damage to such a beautiful car. Then, an evil thought enters my brain.

I go to the cart storage, just in front of where we’re parked. I put carts in a loose formation around his car. Security guard comes out, but just watches. An off-duty city cop also comes out, and also just watches. I proceed to put several layers of carts, tightly packed together, 360 degrees around his car.

I approach the guard and city cop, and explain that dude was using handicap space for convenience, not due to an accessibility problem. I point out that no carts are touching his car, so no damage, but that he sure as hell has an accessibility problem now!

They both crack up laughing at this point. The cop says that he hopes the guy complains, because he’ll write a ticket to the dude. I laughed quite a bit over this, and quite frankly, still do every now and then!

